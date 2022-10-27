Bella Hadid just wore the ultimate vintage gown at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize ceremony The dress was first seen in 1986

Bella Hadid knows that when you really want to make a statement on the red carpet, vintage is the way to go.

The supermodel attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony At The National Museum Of Qatar in Doha, where she handed out the prize of the Ready-To-Wear award to winners Siham Albinali and Sarah Albinali.

MORE: Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell team up for an ultra-glam outing in Qatar

RELATED: Bella Hadid's knitted hood is the winter beanie alternative we didn't know we needed until now

Bella is an advocate of vintage on the red carpet

Flanked by her father, Mohammed Hadid, Bella served a masterclass in vintage dressing. The 26-year-old wore a Azzedine Alaia navy acetate knit hooded maxi dress from the brand’s autumn/winter 1986 collection. The gown was previously worn by iconic singer Grace Jones, who was a muse of the late Tunisian couturier. The gown is available on luxury vintage e-tailers 1st Dibs where it is valued at £27,000.

The look was complete with chandelier earrings and an exaggerated cat eye. Bella kept all the attention on her famous features by licking her back back into a wet look bun with a dramatic side part.

MORE: Bella Hadid looks radiant in plunging Michael Kors gown at the Golden Heart Awards

RELATED: Bella Hadid's birthday wardrobe is a Y2K dream

Bella wore vintage Azzedine Alaia

This isn't Bella's first foray into vintage of course. The style icon came dressed to impress at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, in a stunning Versace dress, pulled from the archives. The unmistakable peplum puffball silhouette of the dress nodding to the original era, as the gown was from the Italian couture house’s spring/summer 1987 collection. The strapless black gown featured a figure-hugging column silhouette and was adorned with a dramatic taffeta bow at the back.

A truly outstanding eye catching piece of fashion history. Hadid worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach on the look. Bella managed to keep the vintage look modern with dramatic bold black cat-eye makeup which accentuated her famous blue eyes. The hairstyle, a wet slicked back updo with a braided bun and single tendril framing her supermodel features completed the look.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.