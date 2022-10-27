Julia Fox just redefined our entire attitude towards denim The model excels in unconventional

Julia Fox is not one to shy away from a seriously striking style moment – that much we know for sure. But what we couldn't have predicted was how her latest fashion moment would leave us not only astounded, but actually pretty perplexed too.

Having contributed many daring looks to New York's fashion scene over the past 10 years, the 32-year-old is showing absolutely zero signs of stopping – even during unforgiving autumnal climes.

Julia may well have wrapped up her whirlwind relationship with Kayne West earlier this year, but her style game is still fighting fit and her most recent ensemble is a case in point.

In true Julia Fox style, just taking a stroll in NYC called for a photo opportunity, and the star looked unreal in her distressed brown denim outfit.

Note our reluctance to commit to concrete words of description, because honestly? Julia and her long-time stylist Briana Andalore have left us kind of baffled.

The model rocked a long-sleeved micro wrap top featuring cross-over tie detailing over her midriff, which appeared to extend into, essentially, bikini bottoms constructed from reworked jeans. In October no less, no big deal.

Plus – who could possibly forget – half a mini skirt. Yep, you read that right – intriguingly, there was only a piece of fabric on the back, not the front. Utterly bamboozled? Us too.

Julia finished off her unconventional outfit with contemporary off-white knee-high boots and a marl grey shoulder bag, making a further statement with her beauty look which consisted of wet, slicked back hair and bleached platinum eyebrows.

We can't say for sure that we'll be rocking a similar ensemble any time soon, but we can't help but admire Julia's rebellious spirit. After all, the fashion world could always do with another kooky trailblazer.

