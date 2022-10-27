﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

10 affordable designer brands that fashion editors love

These are the labels that you need on your radar

When the word "designer" is floated around, there is an almost automatic expectation that securing a coveted piece will set you back at least an arm and a leg, if not all four limbs. Luckily, there are some killer labels out there right now producing stellar, ultra-wearable pieces at a more moderate price point than some of the more prestigious, heritage fashion houses. Hop to it – this season is set to be a whopper, and you mustn't miss out.  

Hello! Fashion shares the affordable designer brands that fashion editors love:

Best for boho chic: LoveShackFancy 

Founded by esteemed stylist Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LoveShackFancy exudes a relaxed, romantic spirit that just screams Sienna Miller at Glasto. Unsurprisingly, we're into it.

 

Georgie cropped ruffled lace-trimmed cotton-voile top, £194, Net-A-Porter

 SHOP NOW

Best for cool-girl vibes: Ganni

Scandi label Ganni has amassed a cult following for excellent reason. Defined by flattering ruching, voluminous puff sleeves and statement collars, its highly coveted pieces are instantly recognisable.

Ripstop quilt collar, £75, Ganni

SHOP NOW

Best for luxe accessories: Anine Bing

 

Los Angeles-based Anine Bing excels in investment pieces that are built to last – its collections are essentially the devout minimalist's idea of heaven.  

Nico bag, £375, Anine Bing

 SHOP NOW

Best for party glam: Self-Portrait

The Self-Portrait lace dress is a fashion icon, but these days we're lusting after the label's glittery party pieces – ideal for the festive season.  

The Bow Micro, £330, Self-Portrait
SHOP NOW

Best for vintage-inspired femininity: Needle & Thread

If you're on the hunt for a showstopper, look no further than Needle & Thread's exquisite selection of pieces which showcase embellishment techniques to the highest degree.

 

Rosella ruffle strapless gown, £550, Needle & Thread

SHOP NOW

Best for chic workwear: Veronica Beard 

With a sister-in-law design-duo at its helm, Veronica Beard is widely heralded for its beautifully tailored Dickey jackets – perfect for stepping your workwear game up a notch.

 

Miller Dickey jacket, £597, Veronica Beard

 SHOP NOW

Best for bold prints: Rixo

You'd be hard pressed to find a Rixo dress that we didn't adore – think luxe vintage florals and thoughtful animal prints – but we are equally besotted with their extremely covetable accessory selection.

Melanie dress, £335, Rixo

SHOP NOW

Best for Y2K Parisiennes: Musier Paris

One quick glance at Musier Paris' pieces is enough to leave us anguished with longing for days. We want everything.

Musier Paris Jessica top, £98, LuisaViaRoma

 SHOP NOW

Best for quality knits: Rails

 

Posing the perfect blend of style and comfort, Rails is utterly brilliant for its ultra-wearable knits and of-the-moment outerwear. 

Claudia Sweater, £228, Rails

 SHOP NOW

Best for heavenly dresses: Réalisation Par 

Simply put, for us mere mortals, Réalisation Par dresses are our best shot at looking beyond divine. 

 

The Penelope dress, £240, Réalisation Par

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about fashion trends

More news