50s fashion trends: the styles that ruled the decade and still influence us today Did somebody say vintage glam?

Celebrities rocking old Hollywood-inspired red carpet looks that we fawn over today owe an exceptional amount to the girls who came before. The 1950s was a decade full of glamour and promise, with the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe serving as the period's most enchanting It-girls.

Hello! Fashion shares the 1950s fashion trends that ruled the decade:

Wide skirts

Celebrating the end of wartime fabric shortages, Christian Dior orchestrated a bold new silhouette with his now-iconic 'New Look'. An indulgent wide-shape skirt enchanted women across the globe, and revolutionised traditional approaches towards feminine silhouettes. While the style is less commonplace today, it is still often used in celebrity red carpet looks to serve a certain retro glamour.

MORE: The fashion trends from the 1960s that we still adore today

Cat-eye sunglasses

Sultry, feline glasses shapes were first invented in the 1920s but it wasn't until a few decades later that the trend really took off. Cat-eye sunglasses have truly stood the test of time, we still adore them in 2022 - props to Celine for modernising the look.

Silk scarves

Ah, the perennially chic silk scarf. Believe it or not, they're actually pretty difficult to pull off without veering into air hostess territory, and yet, somehow the 1950s starlets got it right every time. Our wardrobes are incomplete without this accessory staple.

READ: 1970s fashion trends that are having a major revival this season

RELATED: 80s fashion for women: 6 incredible style moments we still love today

High-waisted bikinis

The modern bikini was born in 1946, and yet, the two-piece swimsuit flourished the following decade when glamour shots of popular actresses and models brought the style into the mainstream. After years of lying dormant, the swimwear style has come roaring back into fashion consciousness in the last decade with Arabella London, Dolce & Gabbana and Adriana Degreas all favouring stunning high-waisted designs over the string bikinis that ruled the early 2000s.

Pencil skirts

The pencil skirt came to define 1950s workwear, with revered designer Christian Dior creating his own version in his 1954 autumn/winter collection. Paired with fitted jackets or cropped cardigans, the style oozed unfussy sophistication. Thinking of rocking a pencil skirt in 2022? You can't go wrong with glossy black leather.

Gingham

Gingham has been about practically forever, but there was something about 1950s cuts that made the summery, playful pattern really sing. Wanting to incorporate a spot of gingham into your wardrobe today? Look no further than Molly Goddard, Dôen and Shrimps.

Hourglass silhouettes

Defined by bust and hip measurements nearly equal in width, the hourglass shape was all the rage back then, often achieved via cinching belts that have the effect of a nipped-in waist. Our modern day hourglass icon? Kim Kardashian with a captial 'K'.

Halter necklines

Still relevant in the popular Y2K crop styles of today, halter necklines were huge back then, within the context of swimwear as well as elegant evening dresses.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.