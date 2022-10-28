Dove Cameron keeps the 'naked dress' trend alive to announce her new single 'Bad Idea' Rave reviews have already come in for her latest song

It goes without saying that Dove Cameron has clearly had the "Hannah Montana" of transformations since bursting onto our screens as 'Liv and Maddie' on the titular Disney channel TV series back in 2013.

The pop star has traded in her platinum blonde do and preppy image for an edgier aesthetic; indeed Dove is the reigning queen of the glam goth look. And her latest risqué ensemble was proof that she isn't afraid to make a statement when it comes to her style.

Dove Cameron revealed the look on her Instagram

Revealing some party-season ready sparkle (and let's face it, exuding serious confidence) Dove showed off the ultimate way to wear the 'naked dress' this season. The triple-threat actress wore a bedazzled mint-green halter neck version to tease the news of her new single, which is the same outfit she uses in the promo art for the song. To top it off she paired the gown with off a daring micro fringe which she had initially teased on Instagram back in September.

In a post shared with her 48.6 Million instagram followers the 26-year-old feminist activist shared the title of her third single of 2022, titled Bad Idea, with the caption, "my new single bad idea is out everywhere now. thank you for all the love !!!!!!" The song follows the trend of her prior releases Boyfriend and Breakfast, all which have started with the letter B.

Rave reviews have already come in for the track, "This time, Cameron also takes cues from another 'Bad' singer," explains Billboard, "With its alternately jaunty and eerie production, darkly pulsing beat and whisper-cooed vocals (with occasional dips into sing-speaking), the song could’ve slotted rather naturally into the middle third of Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Likewise her fans have been gushing about the track on YouTube, with one saying "I just love the style of these songs Dove has been releasing lately. Iconic but original." Another commented, "I love Dove Cameron songs. I mean, Boyfriend, Breakfast and Bad Idea are great songs. I have admired Dove for years, she is an incredible person with an incredible personality. I'm glad it's gaining more recognition. Dove truly never disappoints. It is spectacular."

While the song may be called Bad Idea, her choice of outfit for the track is anything but.

