Ashley Graham's "Y2K Angel" Halloween costume is the perfect last minute spooky season outfit inspiration The look was frightfully fashion-forward

Ashley Graham just perfected the art of having an amazing costume with minimal effort required.

She attended the Tings Magazine Halloween party wearing an outfit they dubbed 'Y2K Angel'. Wearing a sheer graphic printed mini dress from Miaou, paired white strappy Gia Borghini heels and a set of angelic ivory wings. The Kansas-born supermodel and mother of three was cool-girl costume defined. The ensemble was clearly rooted in early 2000s nostalgia with space buns secured with purple butterfly clips and lavender shimmery eyeshadow rounding off the look.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Halloween costumes had a secret message you may not have noticed

RELATED: How to create a sustainable Halloween costume, according to an expert

It appears that Ashley, along with everyone else is still obsessed with the 2000s-inspired aesthetic this year. The early-aughts trend is still going strong. Style-wise, the term is synonymous with the Gen-Z-adored aesthetic which harks back to the early aughts, the Y2K hashtag has been viewed more than 10.1 billion times on TikTok.

"The Y2K trend has been trending for what feels like an age now, and yet, somehow the fashion world remains utterly captivated by the 2000s-inspired aesthetic," explained Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "The resurgence has proved that fashion is 100% cyclical, and if you lived through it the first time around, count yourself lucky that you probably still own some authentic Y2K pieces that are now considered 'vintage'."

MORE: The best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives in 2022

RELATED: 25 amazing celebrity Halloween costumes you probably forgot about

Ashley wasn't the only one enjoying the spooky season soiree, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were also in attendance at Tings's bash, in the ultimate 'couple goals' costume. The pair dressed up as Romeo and Juliet from the cult-classic 1996 film by Baz Luhrmann, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the titular characters.

Ting Magazine shared a photo of Ashley's costume on their Instagram

What is Tings Magazine?

"Tings is not just a magazine, but a place where artists, actors models and brands can co-create," the publication explains on its website, "A place where brands can nurture relationships with talent and produce content aligned with their mission, a platform where creators can develop and master their own voices, and a safe haven for actors, musicians, models, and artists to collaborate and invent."

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.