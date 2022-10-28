Dua Lipa proves that this fashion faux pas can actually be really stylish The star is a sartorial rule breaker

For global mega stars like Dua Lipa, it must be almost overwhelming to have practically every designer brand vying for your attention. Boasting an impressive 87.5 Instagram followers, Dua is a seriously influential figure, not only in the music sector but within the fashion world too. The Potion singer has an incredibly eclectic, striking sense of style – no doubt why she has fronted a variety of major fashion campaigns and topped plenty of celebrity best-dressed lists.

Last year, the 27-year-old was announced as the face of Versace's autumn/winter collection, allowing the star to carve herself out as a key industry player, clad in vibrant puff-sleeve dresses and sumptuous faux furs. But for Dua's most recent autumn look, she has come through with an ensemble that is categorically more understated, bringing classic lines to the fore.

Sharing yet another highly covetable outfit with her fans, the Levitating singer looked immensely chic as she hit up Japan's Naoshima. Hot on the heels of her Tokyo Drift-themed Givenchy leather motorcycle co-ord, Dua explored the island town in a no-lapel blazer and a straight-cut maxi skirt with a cut-out back section.

Currently on travelling as part of her Future Nostalgia tour, the star made for a seriously stylish tourist, skipping a top, and instead opting for what appeared to be a detachable sharp white collar and an ultra-skinny black tie.

Styling her skirt suit with a pair of glossy black chunky loafers and exuding a certain retro workwear vibe, Dua topped things off with a Chanel navy and gold chrome shoulder bag, brazenly breaching the age-old style rule which advises against wearing black and navy together.

Embracing the similarity of the dark shades, Dua totally bypassed the antiquated sartorial rule with her chic tourist outfit. A spot of fashion rebellion? We're here for it.

