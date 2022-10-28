7 pairs of designer earrings to add to your Christmas wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It may well be a total cliché, but you'd be hard-pressed to receive a better gift than an effulgent pair of designer earrings. Given the current economic climate, satsumas and walnuts are probably more within the region of possibility, but a girl can dream.

READ: 7 pairs of vintage earrings that you absolutely need in your life

Forget the good tidings of great joy, all we want for Christmas this year is to give our jewellery box a seriously sparkly boost. All jokes aside, if you have someone in your life who is insistent on spoiling you this season, cease the polite protestation and accept their generosity with good grace.

RELATED: 7 statement jewellery trends to ensure that all eyes are on you

MORE: 7 top tips for caring for your vintage jewellery collection

Enriching your accessory repertoire is especially difficult this year, given the stellar quality of designs that are out there right now. In our humble opinion, the very essence of the festive season lends itself perfectly to a dash of brilliance, and so, we are currently loving icy-blue crystals by Amina Muaddi, Art Deco emeralds by Mateo, as well as shimmery chainmail by Paco Rabanne.

Dazzling jewels epitomise merriment, and would make the perfect addition to your Christmas Day look, styled alongside a sumptuous Fair Isle knit and a generous glass of champagne. After all, there's no time like the present.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish designer earrings to add to your Christmas wish list:

Paco Rabanne Pixel Flow gold and silver-tone chainmail earrings, £344.81, Net-A-Porter

Amina Muaddi Begum mini silver-tone crystal earrings, £380, Net-A-Porter

Oscar de la Renta Candy gold-tone crystal earrings, £343.26, Net-A-Porter

Alighieri Beacon gold-plated pearl earrings, £225, Net-A-Porter

Saint Laurent Cabochon Octogone earrings, £675, Selfridges

Completedworks Gold-plated pearl earrings, £265, Net-A-Porter

Mateo 14-karat gold, emerald and diamond earrings, £1,080, Net-A-Porter

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.