Irina Shayk wore the perfect 'meeting the ex-boyfriend' outfit to see Bradley Cooper Sometimes only a matching set will do the trick

Irina Shayk has just delivered a masterclass in what to wear when you have a run in with a former flame.

London-based fashion house Self-Portrait celebrated an evening in New York co-hosted by Irina and the brand’s Founder and Creative Director Han Chong. The event coincided with the arrival of the brand's Resort 2023 collection in store. The star studded event at The Flower Shop included the likes of Edward Enninful OBE, Stella Maxwell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pat McGrath, Derek Blasberg and of course Irina's ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Irina Shayk wore a bouclé set from Self-Portrait

Irina opted to wear a stunning tweed set (which was anything but prim and proper) from Self-Portrait's latest drop. The 36-year-old threw it back to the early 2010s by wearing the It-girls once favourite staple, the skort. "Our secret weapon for busy days and nights, these shorts have the flirty, polished cut of a mini skirt. Made from pink bouclé for its tailored finish, they feature a flattering high-waisted silhouette and an asymmetrical, diamanté-studded hemline," the brand explained of the design on its website. The 'Pink Boucle' short-skirt hybrid from the brand’s latest drop was paired with its matching 'Pink Boucle Crop Top' for a coordinated look, which was ultra flattering on the Russian supermodel. Accented by a suits-all square neckline and eye-catching diamanté buttons, the model showed off the grown up way to don the Barbiecore trend. Modernising the look she paired the ensemble with clear perspex mules and thigh high knit stockings which accentuated her 5' 10" frame.

This isn't the first time Irina has had a run in with an ex at a fashion party (although presumably she invited Bradley given the fact she probably had a say in the guest list) earlier this year she was seen cosying up to Kanye West at the Twenty-Two private members club in London at Burberry's SS23 after party. Kanye hit the decks that night whereas Hale Zero performed a live DJ set throughout the night for Self-Portrait's soirée.

Han Chong, Irina Shayk, Edward Enninful OBE and Bradley Cooper

Who is Han Chong?

Born in Penang, Malaysia, Han studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London. Fuelled by his own training at Central Saint Martins, Han committed himself to supporting the next generation of creative talent and in 2018, and established a five-year scholarship program with CSM offering financial backing for five students to complete their MA degree as well as offering mentorship on navigating the realities of operating a fashion business.

In December 2021, Han Chong announced the foundation of SP Collection. The new holding company established by Han subsequently acquired luxury fashion house Roland Mouret, with the aim of reviving the brand's fortunes after it nearly fell into administration.

