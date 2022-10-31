Kate Moss just won Halloween with her gothic vampire bride costume to attend friend's wedding The supermodel nailed the spooky assignment

Think you're a spooky season super fan? Think again.Vogue contributor and former beauty editor Tish Weinstock just got hitched to her stylist partner Sam Guinness (yes, as in the Guinness brewing dynasty) and threw the most incredible themed wedding over the weekend to celebrate.

MORE: The most stylish celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022

Held at Belvoir Castle, home to the 11th Duke and Duchess of Rutland and the Manners family, the star-studded occasion boasted more than a few major names.

Legendary supermodel Kate Moss and her daughter Lila made the guest list, with the 48-year-old looking utterly unrecognisable on the first day of the festivities as she attended the Halloween-themed bash which preceded the 'Gothic Black Tie' dress code for the main day of the nuptials. Giving Tish a run for her money in a belted white lace high-necked dress and a fluffy cloak, Kate donned a dark wig and channelled her inner vampiric bride, complete with pointed fangs and a billowing mesh veil.

@misterashley

Over the course of the weekend, the Cosmoss founder switched things up and looked less scary and more sensational for the actual wedding day. Rocking a stunning silver backless gown with a see-through skirt, Kate nodded to the naked dress trend which has dominated the AW22 runways at the likes of Bottega Veneta, Prada and Fendi.

READ: The best homemade Halloween costumes for fashion obsessives in 2022

MORE: The most fashionable Halloween costumes for 2022

@camillecharriere

Another guest who went hard on the Halloween theme was Princess Olympia of Greece who looked seriously spooky, in a black longline midi dress alongside her must-have accessory: a creepy baby doll. Wednesday Addams eat your heart out.

@maddeostlie

On the weekend's agenda was a splash of gothic glamour – and supermodel Adwoa Aboah nailed the assignment. Rocking a sheer black corset dress adorned with heavy embellishment and a matching headpiece, she looked the picture of a 1920s It-girl.

Socialite and jewellery designer Sabine Getty wore a halter neck bodysuit with a lace train alongside mesh full-length gloves and the most major pirate-themed headdress.

However, there was no questioning bride Tish's commitment to the 'Gothic' theme, she looked unforgettable in a Victoriana-esque off-white lace gown and Miu Miu ballet pumps for her ceremony look, the day before she championed the naked dress in a sheer, revealing powder blue gown.

We can't lie, we still have so many questions, but there’s one thing we know for sure - flipping back through that wedding album in the years to come is set to be a pretty wild affair.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.