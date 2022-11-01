Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in sustainable midi dress – and it's in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor's wardrobe is a lesson in sustainable shopping. The society sweetheart is living proof that shopping ethically doesn't have to cost a fortune – something her latest look demonstrates.

Lady Amelia, 27, just rewore her beloved Omnes dress featuring a romantic citrus hue, an ankle-length fit, a tank top silhouette and a sleeveless shape. She completed her autumnal attire by slipping on some white trainers – adding a practical off-duty spin on her composed ensemble.

The frock, coined the 'Jessaine Dress in Orange & Lilac Colourblock,' is created using sustainable LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose – an ethical material that derives from certified renewable wood sources. Plus – it's more than half-price off. Mindful of the environment and affordable? Add to bag.

For the sweet photo, Lady Amelia hugged herself while enjoying a sun-soaked park outing. She wore her sandy tresses down loose in her signature straightened style and opted for a minimal makeup palette.

Lady Amelia is a pioneer of sustainable fashion

The Edinburgh University graduate took to social media to share the wholesome post with friends and fans. She captured the series of images: "Autumn skies and sunshine surprise."

Her followers quickly flocked to the comment section to coo over her dreamy array of snaps. "Beautiful!" one commented, while another wrote: "Second picture is sooo cute." A third added: "Lovely," and a fourth noted: "Always beautiful."

The socialite previously wore the garment to a textiles exhibition

Treat yourself to Lady Amelia's radiant, candy-tone dress and add this peachy number to your online shopping basket.

Jessaine Dress in Orange & Lilac Colourblock, £19, Omnes

SHOP NOW

It's a well-documented fact that Lady Amelia is a pioneer of ethical fashion. With her wide-ranging knowledge of mindful brands, her sustainable label vocabulary is always expanding. Yet, sometimes, she likes to go back to basics and step out in a beautiful vintage number.

Lady Amelia recently enchanted with a floral midi dress boasting an ethereal blossom pink floral print set against a creamy backdrop. Featuring a side slit and romantic silhouette, the beautiful frock, which Lady Amelia reveals was a Portobello Market find, looked stunning when paired with the socialite's favourite pair of chunky pink heels.

