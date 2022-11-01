Nicola Peltz Beckham is a Y2K dream in witchy mini dress and knee-high boots The actress looked ethereal in the must-see number

It's a well-known fact that Nicola Peltz Beckham is the ultimate It-girl when it comes to Y2K dressing. Brooklyn Beckham's wife served up some divine cottagecore romance during a serene getaway with her spouse in Napa County – and fans are obsessing over her must-see dress.

During the trip to Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, Nicola sported an ivory frock featuring a contrasting black lace trim, an asymmetrically cut skirt, feminine puff sleeves, a sweetheart-shaped bodice and additional diagonally placed gothic lace detailing.

The star completed her sorceress-meets-milkmaid aesthetic by slipping on some black knee-high leather boots boasting her favourite chunky platform design. A pair of blacked-out sunglasses shielded her porcelain complexion from the Californian sun rays.

Nicola wore her dark mane down loose and held into place by a thick headband – adding another noughties element to her ethereal look. A large straw tote bag was strapped over her shoulder and carried her pet Chihuahua.

Nicola looked ethereal in the It-girl number

The actress took to social media to share a sneak peek into her time away with her fans. She captioned the dreamy post: "Such a magical weekend in Napa," adding a string of eclectic emojis.

Unsurprisingly, her fans doted over the stylish post. "Dream," one wrote, while another added: "Movie star." A third noted: "So pretty."

The star showed off her Y2K style during a Californian getaway

Nicola's post comes the day after she and Brooklyn dazzled fans with their sweet couple's Halloween costumes. The pair – who tied the knot in April – chose to dress up as an iconic literary couple, and fans adored the photos.

Nicola and Brooklyn wore Romeo and Juliet costumes from Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed 1996 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Nicola looked heavenly in a floor-length white number featuring a simple silhouette, a scooped neckline and a silk finish. A pair of fluttering angel wings boating delicate feathers added the finishing touch to her elegant costume.

