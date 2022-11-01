Bella Hadid's Quad Biking outfit is serving Mad Max glamour and vintage jewellery Don't let an ATV get in the way of a killer look

Bella Hadid is making up with her lack of Halloween celebrations on the gram by giving us a healthy dose of outfit inspiration.

Yesterday the supermodel turned alcohol-free-drinks entrepreneur shared a series of photos, where she stuck to her signature kooky aesthetic. The 26-year-old spent the day driving a Quad Bike around the desert, (presumably while she was still out in the Middle East to attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize ceremony.) The model wore sturdy black biker boots which would give Mad Max a run for his money, plus an outfit which proved Bella can turn any occasion into a bonafide photo shoot. Swapping a motorcycle jacket for a less conventional mesh orange 1970s inspired blouse and a brown asymmetrical hem skirt. A matching orange helmet (we love a safety first queen) finished the ensemble.

Bella is devoted to vintage gold necklaces

Bella accessorised with lashings of gold jewellery which proved her devotion to vintage trinkets. Back in August she took to her Instagram stories to show off her extensive collection of archive baubles which includes a gold chain necklace featuring a central ruby by historic jewellery maker Bulgari and a vintage gold torc bracelet featuring emerald-coloured insets. This time Bella stuck to her signature, 'more is more' adage, layering several chunky gold necklaces (including a vintage Chanel piece) with various talismans and pendants.

Just before the ATV post, Bella shared another stunning photo with her 56.1 million followers, which explained why she was missing out on Spooky Season this year.

In another intriguing photo series (which have become something of a signature for the style icon) she explained that she was "Flying on Halloween so this @schiaparelli shall do …. She's a walking HEART 🫀🩸❤️."

The red hooded Schiaparelli gown was incredibly similar to the vintage dress she wore to hand out the prize of the Ready-To-Wear award to winners Siham Albinali and Sarah Albinali during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 awards ceremony At The National Museum Of Qatar in Doha. Her Azzedine Alaia navy acetate knit hooded maxi hailed from the brand’s autumn/winter 1986 collection. The gown was previously worn by iconic singer Grace Jones, who was a muse of the late Tunisian couturier. The gown is available on luxury vintage e-tailers 1st Dibs where it is valued at £27,000.

