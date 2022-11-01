Emily Ratajkowski leans on three style classics to nail the autumn dressing memo The supermodel provides a masterclass in daytime chic

Emily Ratajkowski is our current autumn style hero, and for excellent reason. The 31-year-old is well-versed in what suits her, and she sticks to it, without ever allowing things to verge into monotonous territory – no easy feat.

Only recently we were lauding her unfussy go-to uniform, consisting of a classic shirt and ultra-flattering tailored trousers, but she has since come through with another killer autumn look that we can't get enough of.

TikTok devotee Emily has been super into making videos of late, and in her most recent upload shared with her 1.9m followers, she debuted a look that played with contrast.

Filming in the street with a close pal, the supermodel gave Taylor Swift a run for her money as she lip-synched to her new track Karma.

Despite stepping out in the middle of the day, Emily's all-black ensemble looked as though it wouldn't have looked out of place at an after-hours affair. Rocking a classic red lip, she turned to another wardrobe staple in the form of shiny gold hoops.

Bypassing the sartorial myth that black is boring, the supermodel opted for a long-sleeved turtleneck and a denim mini skirt in the steadfast shade which she styled with a gold hardware leather belt. Her pièce de resistance came in the form of a third footwear classic – a pair of glossy thigh-high boots which fitted her like a glove – adding an overt sultriness.

Over-the-knee boots have been all over the runway this season, most notably at Giambattista Valli and Givenchy – both of which echoed Emily's monochrome theme, respectively delivering patent alligator-inspired and ultra-pointy wedge iterations.

Time to up our autumn footwear game…

