Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of October Our pick of the most special events throughout the month

This year October was awash with so many events that it was hard for London's social set to keep up, from Frieze to Halloween the capital was abound with glittering parties for the culture vultures and spooktacular Halloween inspired occasions.

Here at Hello! Fashion we look at some of the most exclusive events that took place in October...

Bulgari's High Jewellery Gala

Set in one of London's most iconic and historical landmarks, St. Paul’s Cathedral, on October 12th Bulgari celebrated Frieze London in style with an exquisite gala dinner. The exclusive soiree was the perfect occasion to bring some of the most desirable high jewellery pieces from Eden the Garden of Wonders collection to London. The evening was attended by VIP guests and friends of the brand including Charithra Chandra, Milly Alcock and Sabine Getty.

Sabine Getty

Leomie Anderson

Charithra Chandra and Milly Alcock

Prada Paradoxe

The devil may wear Prada, but in London the cool kids and it-girls smell like Prada. The brand invited guests including the likes of Emma Watson, Mia Regan and Sheila Atim to celebrate the launch of its new fragrance Prada Paradoxe with a all out bash at 21 Denmark St, London.

Emma Watson

Sheila Atim

Mia Regan

House of the Garrard

Garrard unveiled its new High Jewellery Collection 'Couture' on Tuesday 18th October with an intimate cocktail evening at the Kensington Palace State Apartments. To celebrate the launch, the luxury jewllers hosted alongside Guest of Honour and face of this year’s campaign, Olivia Cooke (aka House of The Dragon's Alicent Hightower.) Definitely a party fit for a queen of the seven kingdoms.

Olivia Cooke

Jana Sascha, Charli Howard, Josephine de La Baume and Clara Paget

Charlotte Rey and Duncan Campbell

Bea Fresson

A night with Longchamp

Longchamp reopened its New Bond Street boutique with an exclusive event hosted by its Creative Director, Sophie Delafontaine and President, Jean Cassegrain. Celebrity friends of the brand including Alexa Chung, Amelia Windsor and Laura Haddock enjoyed DJs Lady Mary Charteris’ set while guests were invited to indulge in bespoke choux pastry and macaroon creations in an engaging display for the delighted guests. The new boutique concept recreates a Parisian apartment reflecting the fact that Longchamp was born in Paris in 1948, the décor new created a warm and welcoming ambiance, "It was very important for the Maison, that we bring our Parisian creative vision to the global city that is London," explained Jean, "The space presents the brand in a new light to our British clients who know and love Longchamp."

Emma Appleton

Alexa Chung

Ciinderella Balthazar

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Annabel's Alien Invasion

When it comes to Halloween in London, no one does it quite like Annabel's. On the evening of Friday 28th October, the world-famous private members club transformed into an intergalactic wonderland to present the club's biggest event of the year. A star studded guest list including Ella Eyre, Francis Bourgeois and Gene Gallagher entered the spacecraft where guests were greeted by aliens, robots and out-of-space visitors roaming across the floors. Everything I know About Love star Connor Finch partied alongside Sex Pistols’ Anson Boon and Louis Partridge in the Elephant Bar, while a gaggle of female aliens looked on. Out of this world.

Marisa Abela

Connor Finch

Ella Eyre

Anson Boon and Louis Partridge

Lady Bath's Intimate Housewarming

A blend of socialites, actresses, models, editors, artists, athletes headed to Emma Weymouth’s new London residence where she and her husband Lord Bath are now dividing their time between the abode and their world famous Longleat Estate in Wiltshire. "I wanted to throw a little house warming and invite a few very close friends for an intimate dinner," Emma told Hello! Fashion. The canapés included caviar blinis served by her 5 year old son John (aka Viscount Weymouth.) "An idea was hatched to give everyone a gift bag to take home and following the caviar theme," Emma explained, " thought the new Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait from La Prairie might be a rather suitable gift as I adore it myself." The hostess created an elegant blue tablescape with stunning blue and white hydrangeas and the blue theme continued with the Lady Bath’s Annie's Ibiza 1930's dress, "I changed into it from the sweatpants and hoodie I had been racing around in preparing the house only moments before the first guest arrived."

Emma chats with Charithra Chandra, Neelam Gill and Ikram Abdi

Charithra Chandra and Ellie Bamber

Emma Weymouth and Mark Vandelli

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.