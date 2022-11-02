Sienna Miller makes a case for autumn pastels as she strolls around NYC

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Style icon Sienna Miller has had one of the greatest fashion evolutions, like ever. First, she stole our hearts with her vintage boho looks that came to define early noughties festival fashion, then over the years she honed her style and held her own on the red carpet – often opting for sequins, beading and other forms of opulent embellishment.

But what's most impressive about Sienna is that even sans the expert glam squad, she always looks immaculate. And her most recent off-duty outfit is a case in point.

MORE: We are obsessed with Sienna Miller's Wimbledon date outfit

Taking a stroll on the streets of New York, the actress defied one major style rule without a second thought. A pastel colour palette is usually reserved for summer, but the 40-year-old bypassed this fact and rocked a baby pink turtleneck jumper alongside a pair of ashy lilac trousers.

MORE: Sienna Miller street style: 7 of her classic looks for eternal fashion inspiration

Looking simultaneously cosy and stylish, the actress opted for a sumptuous bubble gum knit from minimalist haven Everlane's new ReCashmere line, which she styled with a dainty gold chain.

READ: Shop Sienna Miller’s Anatomy of a Scandal Wardrobe

RELATED: Want Sienna Miller’s hair secrets? She uses ketchup to keep her blonde hair looking perfect

Celebrating quality Italian craftsmanship, the sustainability-focused range uses entirely recycled fabrics (94% recycled cashmere and 6% recycled wool).

Sienna paired her eco-conscious knit with straight-leg lilac trousers with visible topstitching detailing, plumping for off-white accessories to tie in with her pale-shade pieces. Wearing an unfussy camera bag and pointed boots, the actress topped things off with a clear pair of square sunglasses – yet again, bringing summer's carefree spirit into autumn.

Is digging out the crochet micro top a step too far? We’re looking to Sienna to keep us posted.

Shop Sienna Miller's exact bubble gum pink cashmere jumper:

The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck, £242, Everlane

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.