Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer suit up in suave tuxedos and heels

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are poster girls for an array of brands including Michael Kors, Chopard and even Dolce & Gabbana, yet the twins have taken another label under their wing. Princess Diana's nieces shot a dazzling campaign for Gina Shoes – and they mesmerised in sharp black tuxedos.

The sisters, 30, both sported tailored black ensembles and heels. Lady Amelia slipped on a satin jacket with shimmering lapels which she paired with some disco-ready black sequin-clad, wide-leg trousers, while Lady Eliza opted for something a touch more fitted.

The star wore an hourglass-shaped, double-breasted blazed with a nipped waist and eighties shoulders, which was teamed with some skin-tight black trousers with white racer stripes running down the side.

Both girls wore their blonde hair scraped up into sleek ponytails and wore glittering heels, with Lady Amelia showing off a sparkling, open-toe mauve pair and Lady Eliza making a statement with towering black platforms.

Lady Amelia and Eliza posed inside a lavish setting, boasting gold ornamentations, Rococo-style furniture and an opulent gold and cream colour scheme.

Lady Kitty Spencer's younger sisters both took to social media to share the evening looks online. Lady Amelia captioned her post: "Wearing the OPERA mules in Bordeaux Pearl Croc @ginashoesofficial." Lady Eliza similarly captioned hers: "CHANTAY in Black Satin with 'jet' crystals @ginashoesofficial."

The sisters' friends and fans were quick to covet their outfits. "Wow! Such beauty!" one wrote, while another user added: "Perfect." A third noted: "Absolutely amazing," and a fourth agreed, penning: "Stunning."

The beautiful images are the second lot of snaps the twins have shared from the shoot online. In previous images from the event, the 30-year-olds both sported highly-lavish numbers.

Lady Amelia was the life and soul of the party in a velvet mini dress featuring a beautiful chartreuse hue, long sleeves and ruched skirt detailing. A pair of chunky, platform fern green high heels with an embellished finish elevated her look to new heights.

Lady Eliza was a golden goddess in a champagne-toned midi dress boasting long sleeves, a V-neckline, metallic foil pleats and a streamlined silhouette. A pair of unmissable gold heels added another dose of sparkle to her uber-decadent attire.

