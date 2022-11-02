Laura Whitmore just showed off the ultimate party season hairstyle we can't wait to copy We love her latest look

Laura Whitmore attended the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants in New York City.

The 37-year-old Dublin native wore a off shoulder feather mini dress in black from Magda Butrym for the occasion which she paired with sheer tights and platform heels.

Laura wore showstopping feather mini dress which is perfect for party season

"The iconic Magda Butrym mini dress gets a glamorous twist this season, with feather detailing across the body and arms," the brand explained of it’s signature dress style, "A ruched futted bodice with sweetheart neckline and off shoulder shape is topped with abundant feathers to get the look." The Polish designer has established her own take on femininity since launch, creating a contemporary vision of romanticism in fashion. “I don’t want to define women.” Magda explains in a statement in her website, "I want to empower them. I want us all to feel comfortable in our own skin, happy, powerful and confident."

Although the dress was certainly a show stopper (props go to stylist Emma Lane who crafted the ensemble), here at the Hello! Fashion office we could not get over Laura’s hairstyle. Mitchell Ramazon, who has tended to the tresses of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez coiffed the former Love Island presenter for Glamour’s event.

Mitchell Ramazon created Laura's up-do for the occasion

Using a Simone Rocha hair bow Mitchell created the ultimate party season up-do which was feminine yet utterly modern. A swept back 'clean girl' centre parted slick was fashioned into an asymmetric bun which showed off the decadent hair accessory and Laura’s famous features. Meanwhile gold drop earrings from JW Anderson added an edge to the otherwise prim and proper outfit.

Not stopping there the look was completed with scarlett red lipstick, applied by makeup artist Michelle Villatoro using Charlotte Tilbury products, which made the look the ultimate festive inspiration for us all this winter.

