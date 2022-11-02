How to style a leather skirt: 7 looks to add to your wardrobe repertoire

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Leather skirts are unbearably chic – there's no two ways about it. There is something about the sleek, glossy fabric that just oozes sultriness, making it the perfect choice for an evening affair. But don't be fooled, what some leather skirts lack in practicality (if you're going for an ultra-fitted silhouette, we implore you to check that you can actually walk in it), they more than make up for in versatility.

With so many quality versions out there, the trend can be rocked in every single season. Style a textured A-line mini with a crisp white shirt during the height of summer, or layer it up with a pair of suede thigh-high boots for the colder months. Speaking of chilly temperatures, now that we've hit November (nope, we don't know where the year went either), we're all about cool-girl midis paired with heeled loafers or cowboy boots.

If you're feeling daring, the legacy of Miu Miu's micro length has seeped into this season, and we're head over heels for styles by Musier and Prada. On the other hand, if something slightly longer is on the cards, Cefinn and Raey have some beautiful pieces that would make for the perfect splurgy self-gift this Christmas.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite ways to style a leather skirt this season:

Style a leather skirt with…a classic white shirt

Musier Debby topstitched leather mini skirt, £190, Selfridges

Style a leather skirt with…a boho coat

Style a leather skirt with…a sharp double-breasted blazer

Style a leather skirt with…cowboy boots

MM6 Maison Margiela Pleated faux leather midi skirt, £390, Net-A-Porter

Style a leather skirt with…trench coat

Style a leather skirt with…a patterned shirt

Tiana Leather Midi Skirt, £390, Cefinn

Style a leather skirt with…a belted blazer

