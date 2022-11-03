Lady Amelia Windsor nails the art of winter dressing in perfect pinstripe coat Lady Amelia looked on point in pinstripe

With her whimsical summer frocks, ethereal maxi skirts and fine knit tank tops, Lady Amelia Windsor has established herself as a connoisseur of summer style. Yet, the temperature has dropped and so has the socialite's latest winter look via her Instagram page – and it's not one to miss.

Lady Amelia, 27, attended the opening of the annual Choose Love shop for Help Refugees wearing the perfect pinstripe overcoat by Rixo. Featuring a timeless navy hue, subtle white pinstripe print, a longline fit and a single-breasted silhouette, the piece was a true autumn staple and sheathed the society darling in a much-needed layer of warmth.

She completed her look by strapping a Mel x Been London Crossbody Bag from the collection she designed with the label across her front. A pair of patent brogues and glitter-clad gold socks added a touch of glamour to her cosy attire.

The socialite and advocate for sustainable fashion wore her sandy locks down loose in a cool-girl ruffled style and opted for a minimalist makeup blend.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked pristine in pinstripe

A Notting Hill native, Lady Amelia is frequently spotted out and about in West London's hottest locations. She was recently pictured enjoying a day out in a park, looking lovely in one of her favourite frocks.

The socialite showed off her beloved winter staple piece

Lady Amelia rewore her beloved Omnes dress featuring a romantic citrus hue, an ankle-length fit, a tank top silhouette and a sleeveless shape. She completed her autumnal attire by slipping on some white trainers – adding a practical off-duty spin on her composed ensemble.

The star is a champion of sustainably sourced fashion

The number, coined the 'Jessaine Dress in Orange & Lilac Colourblock,' is created using sustainable LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose – an ethical material that derives from certified renewable wood sources. Plus – it's more than half-price off. Mindful of the environment and affordable? Add to bag.

The Edinburgh University graduate took to social media to share the wholesome post with friends and fans. She captured the series of images: "Autumn skies and sunshine surprise."

