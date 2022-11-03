Lady Amelia Windsor wears daring crop top and unlikely shoe combo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor is living proof that not every glamorous occasion calls for all-out outfit drama, in fact, the fashionable royal is something of an expert in understated cool.

Hot off the heels of her latest photoshoot in which she championed the Ukranian designer Petar Petrov, the 27-year-old has come through with another look that is far more pared down, and yet utterly perfect for those low-key autumn evenings.

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in sustainable midi dress – and it's in the sale

Attending Kloto's "Them Us You Me" jewellery presentation in London on Wednesday, the socialite looked stylish in a chocolate brown knotted crop top and a floaty skirt, which, in tandem, gave off the effect of a midriff cut out. Featuring a black floral print and an asymmetric fluted hem, her skirt had an unmistakably boho feel about it, and had us reminiscing over the 1970s trend that dominated festival fashion during the early 2000s.

But whimsical boho nostalgia aside, what really caught our attention was Lady Amelia's footwear situation. The socialite opted for glossy black loafers with a tassel detailing – not a rogue choice considering how popular the style has been this season – alongside a pair of dark gold glittery ribbed socks.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor slips into glitzy dress and retro platform footwear

RELATED: Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in vintage dress – and look at her shoes

We must admit, our sock choice is usually pretty far down our list of sartorial priorities, but now that Lady Amelia has made a seriously strong case for the statement festive pair, we're 100% going to reassess our top drawer and add a dash of shimmer.

That same day the royal made another appearance at the annual reopening of the Choose Love charity shop in Soho, an organisation which supports refugees from across the world. A major advocate for pre-loved clothing, Lady Amelia kept things cosy in a stylish pinstripe coat by cult-favourite Rixo.

Donning the brand's 'Milly' faux-fur collared coat, the royal styled things up with a silver crossbody from her exclusive collaboration with independent brand Been London.

Shop Lady Amelia Windsor's autumn essentials:

Milly black pinstripe coat, £450, Rixo

Mel x Been London Silver crossbody bag, £160, Been London

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.