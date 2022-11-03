Bella Hadid serves 'footballer chic' in Adidas x Balenciaga's new campaign

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If Bella Hadid is anything like us, she is already looking forward to the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Don't believe us? Well with Balenciaga's new campaign the proof is in the pudding. The supermodel's latest shoot for the avant-garde brand and Adidas is goals (literally.) She also just got back from a jaunt to Qatar where she was presenting at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize ceremony, so perhaps she was scoping out the pitches ahead of the tournament?

MORE: Bella Hadid's Quad Biking outfit is serving Mad Max glamour and vintage jewellery

RELATED: Bella Hadid just wore the ultimate vintage gown at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize ceremony

Bella stars in the athletic Adidas x Balenciaga campaign

The second offering from the Adidas x Balenciaga collaboration has just landed, where Bella alongside Isabelle Huppert and Han So Hee stars in the athletic-inspired high-fashion campaign.

The 26-year-old model and Kineuphorics founder wears a red oversized football shirt in the hero image of the campaign, and Manchester United fans can rejoice over the similarities between the garment and their club's own garb. There's also plenty of other 'footie' merch on offer including voluminous tracksuits, three-striped jogging bottoms as well Adidas logo earrings (worn by Bella) all of which deliver a high-fashion take on the (until now underrated) 'JD Sports aesthetic'. On the site the clothes are, ahem, fully-priced but if you’re not in the mood for a spending spree you can find deals on Adidas x Balenciaga socks and water bottles... which are all under £300.

MORE: Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell team up for an ultra-glam outing in Qatar

RELATED: Bella Hadid just rocked the wildest XXL hair extensions

As always with creative director Demna Gvasalia, nothing is ever predictable. Mirroring the runway show instead of being shot on a pitch or some sort of sportif environment, Bella is pictured in a New York skyscraper. (Clearly wfh is not an option for the supermodel.) The accessories such as athletic-inspired Balenciaga bags, adorned with Adidas' trademark three-stripe, are shot on stacks of office papers.

The first iteration of Balenciaga and Adidas' collaboration dropped back in May on the runway at the New York Stock Exchange during Balenciaga's resort 2023 show, of course it sold out almost instantly. As it just launched today on the Balenciaga site, you may still be able to get young hands on some of the signature pieces from the collection, but act fast. The pantashoes (a cross between a high heel and a tracksuit worn by Bella) have already sold out.

You hear it here first. Run, don't walk on this collection.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.