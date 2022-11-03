Winter gloves: the most stylish pairs of this season's must-have accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

And just like that, November is well underway. The evenings are darker, the air is parkier, and all we can think about is how bitterly cold our poor fingers are as we unsuccessfully hail cabs/fumble for keys/clumsily text that we are "just round the corner" when we've only just left the house (insert as appropriate).

You have two options here: firstly, you could absolutely go down the portable electric hand warmer route but really, it's just another hunk of plastic that will end up gathering dust when you inevitably misplace the charger. On the other hand, throw it back to your school days and plump for a plush pair of gloves that will keep your fingers toasty this winter.

We're not exactly sure when we all stopped wearing gloves (probably around the time when we decided we'd rather freeze on the way home from a party lest a coat ruin our outfit), but they're long overdue a resurgence.

This season we are head over heels for glossy wool-trimmed leather mittens by Arket, and fingerless creamy cashmere styles by Khaite. But if you're still utterly wedded to the opera glove trend (now you know what Kim Kardashian and Daphne Bridgerton have in common), Bruno Cucinelli boasts the most gorgeous full-length cable knit pair.

Hello! Fashion shares most stylish pairs of winter gloves to shop right now:

Brunello Cucinelli Cable-knit wool-blend long gloves, £470, Matches Fashion

Gucci Horsebit cashmere-lined leather gloves, £475, Matches Fashion

Leather mittens, £69, Arket

Arch4 Julian ribbed cashmere gloves, £135, Net-A-Porter

Khaite Beatrix cashmere fingerless gloves, £180, Net-A-Porter

Loewe Anagram-patch striped wool gloves, £150, Matches Fashion

Grey knitted gloves, £35, & Other Stories

