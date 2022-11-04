Lupita Nyong'o, Jourdan Dunn and Letitia Wright bring their style A game to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere The event was a star-studded affair

The stars were out in full force at the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Thursday night, not in the sky, but on the red carpet – and dressed to the nines. The London event hosted a plethora of famous faces who gathered to celebrate the latest addition to the hit Marvel superhero franchise.

The second instalment tells the story of Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), who are fighting to protect their nation alongside Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Rosee (Martin Freeman), and allow the Wakandans to forge a new chapter, following King T'Challa's death.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o, who reprised her role as Nakia in the sequel, led the way, looking utterly ravishing in a black and silver tiered ruffle dress with Art Deco-like embellishment. The 39-year-old leading lady topped off her look with the most dazzling finishing touches, sporting natural diamond designs by De Beers. The heritage jewellery brand's global ambassador shone in dangly earrings and a delicate bracelet, both from the Ellesmere Treasure line, alongside a 6.8 carat Volute ring.

Her co-star Letitia Wright went for an opulent longline shift dress, looking the picture of understated glam.

Coming through with another 1960s silhouette, she rocked a high-necked lilac Prada mini and black square-toe ankle boots at the afterparty.

Also in attendance was supermodel Jourdan Dunn who exuded a certain goddess-like glamour in a sleeveless lemon maxi gown and thick, lustrous gold cuffs.

See more from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere:

AJ Odudu

Maya Jama

Cynthia Erivo

Stormzy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Dina Asher-Smith

