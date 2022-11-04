What is double cleansing and how to do it right - according to a celebrity facialist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

By and large, facial wipes (thank goodness) are pretty much a thing of the past. Ineffective, environmentally damaging, and dreadful for your skin, the convenience product has pretty much died a death. Over the last few years, thanks to the rise of no-nonsense skinfluencers (Caroline Hirons, Dija Ayodele and the like), more of us than ever are looking to invest in our skin and give it the love it deserves.

But let's be totally honest – who has the time, or in fact the inclination, to spend hours layering on millions of different products in front of the mirror. I'm of the opinion that a decent skincare routine needn't take over your life (I certainly don't have the stamina for the TikTok-adored Korean 10-step), instead, a few decent products and a spot of commitment will go a long way.

First things first, there is absolutely zero point in faffing about with expensive actives if you haven't got the basics nailed. If you do nothing else to your skin, you ought to cleanse it properly - not once, but twice.

To be clear, perfection is by no means the aim here. I can't pretend that I haven't stumbled into bed in the early hours, still with a full face of makeup on, but the idea is to make these sorts of occasions the exception rather than the rule.

Hello! Fashion caught up with Joanne Evans, celebrity facialist and founder of Skin-Matters, to find out all that you need to know about double cleansing.

What is double cleansing?

Funnily enough, you might already be double cleansing, without consciously realising. The phrase essentially refers to using a cleanser to remove the day's residue (a delightful blend of makeup, pollution, sun protection and sweat), a heavy-duty balm, oil or cream will do the trick. Then you want to repeat the process, probably with something lighter like a milk, gel or lotion, to ensure that your skin is comfortable and balanced.

Joanne considers the double cleanse to be "essential", considering what your face endures over the course of a single day. "When it comes to thoroughly cleansing your skin, one cleanse is usually insufficient," she explains.

"I always use an oil for the first cleanse. My personal favourite is Environ's Dual Action Pre-Cleansing Oil. Any oil will do for this first stage of breaking through and melting away the dirt."

Environ Dual Action Pre-Cleansing Oil, £24, Harvey Nichols

"After that, cleanse your skin again with a gel, lotion, or cream. This could be your toner as well to remove any residue left over, and to make sure every last bit of dirt is off at the end of the day," Joanne advises.

Environ Skin EssentiA Mild Cleansing Lotion, £39, Harvey Nichols

Ace the double cleanse, and your skin will be wildly grateful.

