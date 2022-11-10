Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer channel Princess Diana in retro jeans and winter knits The twins served up looks their late aunt would love

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have an undeniable clutch over the fashion industry – and for good reason. The twins have many luxury looks under their designer belts, with Michael Kors most frequently taking centre stage.

On Wednesday,Princess Diana's nieces took to the streets of London looking divine in head-to-toe Michael Kors. The duo, who are the American fashion house's go-to poster girls, both donned sumptuous autumn knits and retro jeans for the outing – serving up looks that their beloved late aunt would have coveted.

Lady Eliza Spencer slipped on the brand's derby heather wool 'Melton' oversized coat, the husk stretch wool cropped turtleneck sweater, a pair of concrete denim pleated jeans and some silver 'Amal' metallic snake-embossed leather sandals. She completed her attire by carrying the marigold 'Parker' medium tiger print calf hair crossbody bag for all her daytime essentials.

Lady Amelia looked equally enthralling, sporting the label's logo jacquard trench coat, the marigold stretch wool cropped turtleneck sweater, a pair of dusk blue wash pleated denim jeans and some pale gold 'Amal' metallic snake-embossed leather sandals. The brand's olive 'Parker' large leather shoulder bag added a touch of functionality to her smart aesthetic.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer wore Michael Kors outfits

Both girls, 30, wore their blonde hair scraped up into the sleekest ponytails – their signature hairstyle. Coordinating natural beauty blends accentuated their striking model-esque features.

The twins nailed off-duty chic

The twins recently slipped on more Michael Kors finery for an exclusive event in London. Tatler's Little Black Book Party made its glittering annual return – and of course, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer were top of the guestlist. The twins were joined by a host of socialites for the exclusive evening event where they bowled crowds over in sparkling outfits.

The girls wore outfits Princess Diana would have loved

Princess Diana's nieces sported two different designer looks for the occasion. Lady Amelia suited up in a sumptuous black satin suit crafted by the American fashion house, while Lady Eliza glistened in a gold mini dress.

