Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer outdo themselves in cut-out Carolina Herrera gowns for glittering bash The twins opted for a royally-beloved designer

If there is one designer who has become synonymous with royal style – it's Carolina Herrera. From the Princess of Wales to Queen Letizia of Spain, royal family members from across the globe have sported the designer's creations. The latest duo from the royal sphere to don the luxury label? Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer.

The 30-year-old twin nieces of Princess Diana once again upped their fashion game as they attended the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2022 at The Dorchester. The girls showcased yet another glimmering set of monochrome outfits – both featuring contemporary cut-out detailing.

For the occasion, Lady Amelia slipped on a glitter-clad kimono-style dress featuring long balloon sleeves, a V-neckline, a maxi length, and a romantic leg slit. A pair of classic point-toe heels elevated her radiant evening attire.

Her twin Lady Eliza wore a midnight black dress boasting an asymmetrical shoulder silhouette, cut-out side panels, long sleeves, a traditional high neckline, and a sleek thigh slit. A pair of barely-there heels allowed her glamorous number to take centre stage at the social soiree.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer looked incredible in Carolina Herrera

Both girls completed their Caroline Herrera aesthetics by slicking their blonde locks back into sleek buns – debuting rich glamour glows also crafted by products sourced from the designer brand.

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Spencer look without a healthy dripping of diamonds, which came in the form of some exquisite chandelier drop earrings sported by each of the twins.

The twins love to coordinate their outfits for nights out

The event was frequented by a host of celebrities who joined Lady Amelia and Eliza for the night. Well-known guests at the party included Made in Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock, TikTok star Francis Bourgeois, model Amber Le Bon and former Tatler editor Kate Reardon.

Nothing is certain except death, taxes, and the Spencer twins' glittering appearances at the hottest events in town. Lady Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attended Bacchanalia London's grand opening party last Thursday evening, looking ever-so glamorous in all-black concoctions.

