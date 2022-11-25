Alexa Chung wears an outfit fit for a modern princess at Erdem’s VIP dinner

Alexa Chung shed her edgy aesthetic for a night, to attend the launch dinner for ‘A Magazine Curated By Erdem.’

Fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu was joined by his friends and collaborators to celebrate over a candlelit dinner at Sessions Arts Club in London. The soiree which was held in partnership with MatchesFashion marks a continuation of the e-tailer’s dedication to supporting creativity in the international arts and fashion landscape.

Chung at the launch dinner for ‘A Magazine Curated By Erdem.’

For the occasion Alexa Chung donned a stunning gown from Erdem (of course) which was giving us major modern Grace Kelly vibes. She paired the gown with embellished pumps, which were a sensible mid height, perfect for dancing the night away in. For beauty she went for a complimentary classic look, donning natural makeup, a pillowy dusky rose pout and a Princess-perfect side parting. Swoon. The fashion set was out in force to support Erdem; guests included Keira Knightley, Jenna Coleman, Sheila Atim and Simone Rocha.

What is A Magazine Curated By?

A Magazine Curated By is a Paris-based bi-annual magazine that explores the universe of a chosen fashion designer in each issue. Founded in Antwerp in 2001, A Magazine invites a guest curator – an international fashion designer, group or house – to develop innovative, personalised content to express their aesthetic and cultural values in a unique, collectible document. Recent l curators include Pierpaolo Piccioli, Grace Wales Bonner, and Alessandro Michele.

Wearing an incredible Erdem gown

“A Magazine Curated By Erdem is the magazine's 24th issue and a cross-cultural, time-travelling exploration of Erdem’s diverse range of sociological and aesthetic references that centres on the disruptive figures of crucial periods in our collective history,” the brand explained in a statement, “Throughout the issue, game-changing figures from gender-bending Edwardian aristocrats to creative wunderkinds like Virginia Woolf, Patrick Procktor, Cindy Sherman, Marlene Dietrich and Derek Jarman meet the gaze of contemporary image-makers from across the globe including new commissions by Ethan James Green with Dara Allen, Campbell Addy with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, William Waterworth with Amanda Harlech, and Trinity Ellis with Ola-Oluwa Ebiti.”

When can we get our copy?

