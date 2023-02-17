Kristen Stewart juxtaposes edgy mullet alongside ultra-feminine Chanel gown The actress was serving girlish glamour but with an edge

The power of a stark contrast cannot be overstated – a sartorial truth that Kristen Stewart understands perfectly. The 32-year-old actress attended the premiere of She Came to Me in Berlin and schooled us in calculated juxtaposition.

The screening for Rebecca Miller’s upcoming rom com starring Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage took place as part of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, which spans 16-26 February.

The Twilight star, who is also president of the Berlin Film Festival jury, was serving doll-esque glamour as she stepped onto the red carpet in a frou-frou gown from Chanel's SS23 couture collection.

The actress and house ambassador has worked closely with Chanel since it named her as its "new face" for a Western-inspired collection back in 2013.

MORE: 4 style lessons we have learnt from Kristen Stewart

READ: Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone lead the glamour at Chanel's SS23 Paris Fashion Week show

The star wore a piece from Chanel's SS23 couture collection

The piece featured a frothy wide circle skirt constructed from layers of ruffles, a white bodice decorated with woodland appliqué and florally embellished grey suspender-style straps.

Kristen styled her ultra-feminine piece with a lustrous bow tie choker necklace and glossy white boots with contrasting black toes.

Kristen rocked a choppy mullet alongside her frou-frou gown

Her girlish look was juxtaposed by her edgy mullet which was styled with a tousled, unfussy air. Plenty of our current celebrity hair crushes have been taking a leaf out of Kristen's book, getting in on the shorter length action from Hailey Bieber to Jenna Ortega. Shorter styles are set to be everywhere this year, with the pixie mullet (sitting slightly shorter than Kristen's 'do, at about the chin-length) acting as a case in point.

MORE: Short hairstyles: 17 ideas for some serious 2023 inspiration

The secret behind nailing the polarising 80s cut boils down to texture, according to celebrity session stylist Alice Theobald. "Apply a voluminous mousse to freshly washed hair and blow dry using a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment,” Alice advises.

“Add texture using a small round brush – I like to tweak the look by going in with an iron to boost the dishevelled, undone look by taking random sections and piecing them out with a flick.”

Kristen teamed her choppy mullet with elongated straight brows and a red smoky eye which added a depth of soft warmth.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.