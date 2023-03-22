Nicola Peltz shares stunning new close-up of her engagement ring The actress gave fans a closer look at her diamond ring in her recent TikToks

Nicola Peltz has a jewellery collection that would satisfy even the greediest of magpies. The 28-year-old inadvertently shared a close-up of one of her most opulent diamond rings in her latest TikToks, and we are literally in awe.

The Welcome To Chippendales actress shared a couple of videos on the social media platform with her 153.1k followers in which she shared the limelight with some very special members of the Peltz-Beckham household.

Nicola held up her brown puppy to the camera, cuddling the adorable pooch and simultaneously giving fans a closeup look at her engagement ring that was given to her by her now-husband Brooklyn Beckham.

When the Bates Motel star first got engaged back in 2020, she received a stunning emerald-cut diamond in a classic solitaire style on a narrow pavé band.

The star wore the ring, which is strongly reminiscent of her mother-in-law Victoria's own engagement ring, and posed kissing her fiancé. Nicola looked radiant in a yellow silk georgette ruffled midi dress, designed by Victoria's eponymous fashion label.

Shortly after, Nicola received another ring from Brooklyn, a second piece that differed in style to that of her original engagement ring.

The weightier, more heavy duty shape dazzled as she held up her pup. Talk about lust worthy. Nicola styled her ring alongside a bright pink grandad top, wearing her dark hair in loose curls with a voluminous side parting.

In a second TikTok, Nicola held up her other dog Lamb and delivered a heartfelt plea to her avid followers, about dog rescue. "My baby girl Lamb [white heart emoji] please think about fostering or adopting you will be saving a life [face holding back tears emoji]," Nicola wrote in the caption.

The actress switched up her hair, styling it in an unfussy topknot which Lamb seemed to very much appreciate, demonstrating his seal of approval via a sloppy wet kiss. Looks like diamonds are a girl's (and dog's) best friend.

