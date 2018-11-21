10 Photos | Fashion

9 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals

9 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals
9 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals

Find yourself constantly searching Instagram for #outfitinspo? Join the club – especially at this time of year. When the weather takes a dip and you feel your fashion senses have gone south for winter, you can find yourself hitting repeat on the jeans and jumper combo for your winter fashion look. While we love nothing more than a cosy knit and a decent denim, take some winter fashion inspiration from Princess Diana who's winter style is our latest obsession. Here's some of our favourite Princess Diana outfits to recreate this winter.

diana-knit
Photo: © Getty Images

Knit co-ord

A knitted skirt and jumper in matching or coordinating colours like Lady Diana's is an easy way to smarten up your knits; Zara and ASOS are winning on the high street in these stakes, with knitted skirts and classic jumpers aplenty.

diana-socks

Fancy socks

If you're not a fan of tights, don't forget the humble sock – we love how Princess Diana matched hers to her skirt, but glittery or sheer coloured ones work just as well. Team with your loafers, kitten heels or short ankle boots.

diana-cardi

Cardigans are cool

The high street is crawling with cardigans, in all shades and styles - and they don't have to be for casual or the office. Throw an oversized cable knit over a glam dress or pop one over a silky cami for a cooler alternative to a jumper. Or, look for one with statement buttons like Diana's or metallic thread to add extra interest.

diana-denim

Denim on denim

Denim times two is a great option for the knit-shy. We love how Princess Diana has broken hers up with a leather croc belt and the earrings add a jazzy touch.

diana-cap

Cap it off

Try a cap this winter instead of a knitted beanie. They look street smart with a heavy material blazer over a sweatshirt but also great for weekends with a puffa and Dad trainers.

diana-turtleneck

Learn to layer

Salmon pink and layered over a cream turtleneck – Princess Diana is hitting two trends in one with this layering trick. A pastel-hued knit is the jumper du jour and her layering trick looks great with high-waist jeans. Make sure the base layer is a fine knit to stop yourself overheating.

diana-barette

Buy a barrette

If there's only one trend you buy into this winter, make it the easiest – a hair accessory. A tortoiseshell barrette, like Princess Di's, works on everyone but if you're really wanting to try something else, try a velvet hairband (Princess Diana was also a fan) or diamante slides.

diana-coat

Textured trend

Princess Diana wasn't one to shy away from a bright, bold coat and this red fluffy one is spot on for this season. If you want to make an investment with your winter coat, stick to neutral classic shades like camel, navy or black but add texture to make it now.

diana-trousers

Trouser take-over

Looking for something smarter than denim? Tap into the wide-leg trouser trend, which is great for work, rest and play. Princess Diana's wearing hers like a pro, with a navy knit layered over a shirt and those classic Chanel pumps. For your Christmas party, why not try a pair in velvet or silk?

