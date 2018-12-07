12 Photos | Fashion

Hello 2019! All the best New Year's Eve party dresses
date 2018-12-07

topshop-£99

'Tis officially the season for glitter and sparkle, if the British high street is anything to go by – and we couldn't be happier about it. Christmas is coming, and New Year's Eve will be here before we know it - so now's the time to bag yourself something a little special to ring in (or bling in?) 2019. Whether you want to splurge on something slightly higher-end or stick to a tight budget, we've spotted a range of dresses that are fit for any party-goer. You're welcome.  

Scroll down through our edit below to see our pick of 2018's best NYE dresses – and once you're done, you can check our favourite options for your office Christmas 'do, too. We've got you covered! To kick things off, we couldn't resist this Velvet Embellished Wrap Dress by Topshop – sequins, velvet and a waist-cinching silhouette? We're sold. It's £99, but currently reduced to £90… hurry!

zara-£79.99

Zara sequin dress, £79.99

All hail Zara for blessing us with this mega-chic midi dress in subtle monochrome shades - this could work beautifully as a cocktail dress all year round. It's fully lined, so shouldn't give you that pesky scratchy feeling either. 

self-portrait-£385

Self-Portrait Sequin azaelea midi dress, £385

Self-Portrait have brought back their coveted Azalea dress in a sparkling version for the festive season - and unsurprisingly, it's selling out fast. 

river-island-£55

River Island pearl button dress, £55

Take a note from the Duchess of Sussex and try a tuxedo dress this NYE - you won't regret it. Figure-flattering and statement, you can keep your accessories minimal and the dress will do the talking. River Island have a variety of options on their website, though we love the flirty skirt on this one

sleeper

Sleeper 'Black Tie' slip dress, £192

We couldn't resist Sleeper's ah-may-zing slip dress with a maribou feather trim. It's not for everyone, guaranteed, but will sure be a conversation starter over NYE cocktails! We call this our grown-up Cher Horowitz look...

mango-multi-Long-Sleeve-Sequin-Dress-In-Rainbow-£119.99

Mango long sleeve sequin dress, £119.99

If you still can't get enough glitter - even by the time New Year's Eve arrives - this sequin-covered number by Mango should do the trick. It has a deep V-shaped back, too. 

and-other-stories

And Other Stories, £59

If you're not so keen on sequins, this sweet mini dress by And Other Stories could be a great option - style it with over-the-knee boots, like the model here, or a pair of chunky heels for an easy look. We love the shirt-style sleeves, which make it look way more expensive than it's £59 price tag, we reckon.

rixo

Rixo Abba All Star dress, £265

How adorable is this star-print mini by Rixo London? Made of 100% silk, it's mega luxurious – and can be dressed up or down for other occasions, too.

topshop-£35

Topshop slip dress, £35

Another winner from Topshop this season is this Plain Satin Slip Dress, which comes in a range of colours. It's selling out quickly, so you better head to your local store, stat! This will look gorgeous layered with a turtle neck underneath for a daytime outfit, too. Bonus.

asos-pink-Chevron-Plisse-Maxi-Dress-With-Self-Belt-£45

ASOS Design dress, £45

Keep things subtle yet glam in this pretty wrap dress by ASOS. If you're a little unsure of velvet, this could be a great option - the soft plisse fabric gives a nod to the effect in an understated way. 

Maje-£189

Maje embroidered velvet dress, £189

This sweet mini dress by Maje would look gorgeous with a pair of heels, or toughened up with some ankle boots, like the model. It's in the sale, too, reduced from £315 to £189. Winning. 

french-connection-£195

French Connection lace and sequin dress, £195

After something a little more quirky? This French Connection option should do it - teaming silky sequins with guipure lace for a unique take on the layered pinafore trend. We're into it. 

