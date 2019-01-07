8 Photos | Fashion

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk at the Golden Globes 2019
The elite of Hollywood stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the 76th annual Golden Globes and they certainly didn't leave their loved ones behind. Taking to the carpet, power couples including Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, wowed audiences with their stylish ensembles. See who else made the his 'n' hers best dressed list... 

 

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Stepping out on the red carpet, the couple managed to spark engagement rumours as well as look utterly flawless. How Bradley pulls of an all-white tux, we'll never know. 

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Golden Globes 2019
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones 

Wow, wow, wow - these two are one hell of a silver screen iconic duo, wouldn't you agree? No wonder Michael felt complelled to kiss his wife's hand when she looked as amazing as that. 

Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the Golden Globes 2019
Dave Franco and Alison Brie

They've only been married since 2017 and the dazzling pair still looked every inch the loved up newlyweds on the red carpet. Isn't Alison's powder blue gown to die-for?

Dax Sheppard and Kristen Bell at the Golden Globes 2019
Dax Sheppard and Kristen Bell

Aw, these two! They're just the sweetest. Dax Sheppard and Kristen Bell stepped out looking red-carpet ready and have made every 'best dressed' list since. 

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher at the Golden Globes 2019
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Coordinating with a noir colour palette, Isla Fisher and her hubby, Sacha Baron Cohen, looked the epitome of evening elegance. 

John Kasinski and Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes 2019
John Kasinski and Emily Blunt

In recent years these two have become everyone's favourite Hollywood couple. Not only do they look amazing together but they always seem to be having a really good time in each other's company. 

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at the Golden Globes 2019
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Don't these two make a stunning pair? Idris Elba's Canadian fiancee, Sabrina Dhowre, brought the house down in this dramatic floral silk gown. 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the Golden Globes 2019
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

They've been married for 12 years and in all that time they've never stepped a satorial foot wrong. Couple goals, indeed. 

