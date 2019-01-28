17 Photos | Fashion

SAG Awards 2019: The dresses everyone's talking about

Who should be crowned best dressed?

SAG Awards 2019: The dresses everyone's talking about
SAG Awards 2019: The dresses everyone's talking about

Lady Gaga wearing a white dress at the SAG Awards 2019
Next stop on the awards season schedule? The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. And as ever, the stars were out in force in their most stunning gowns and get-ups. With the likes of Emily Blunt, Sandra Oh and Jane Fonda in attendance, there's plenty of beautiful gowns to feast your eyes on - plus a few style curveballs from Emma Stone and Glow star Kate Nash. Among the most-worn trends were one-shoulder designs and pretty pink shades, but who's your best-dressed? Let us know...

Lady Gaga 

Everyone was waiting to see Gaga's next dress, and this one didn't disappoint. This perfectly-cut white gown is by Dior, with an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh slit and pretty frayed detailing. Plus we need to find out that lip colour, STAT...

Sandra Oh at the SAG Awards in 2019
2/17

Sandra Oh

Oh Sandra (excuse the pun), you've nailed it again. She wore one of Duchess Kate's favourite designers, Jenny Packham, choosing this fits-like-a-glove one-shoulder gown with a sparkling skirt. 

Margot Robbie at the 2019 SAG Awards
3/17

Margot Robbie

Chic in Chanel! We love this fitted column gown on Margot, who kept things ultra simple with her makeup and hair, too.

Emma Stone at the SAG Awards 2019
4/17

Emma Stone

All hail Emma Stone, who totally surprised in tailored trousers and a glittering asymmetric top. We love the Louis Vuitton outfit, but no doubt it will divide opinion - what do you think?

alison-brie
5/17

Alison Brie

Alison joked that she had to be "sewn into" this striking Miu Miu dress on the red carpet! Those, er, wings? It's an oversized crystal-studded bow attached separately at the back.

Jane Fonda wearing a red evening gown at the 2019 SAG Awards
6/17

Jane Fonda

We always look forward to Jane's chic red carpet looks - this floor-length Valentino gown featured scalloped sequin details and pretty flared sleeves. Love. Word is, that 20-carat diamond ring is worth $3million!

Emily Blunt wearing a pink dress at the SAG awards 2019
7/17

Emily Blunt

This sparkling Michael Kors gown with a statement collar looks gorgeous on Emily, who scooped the Supporting Actress award for her role in A Quiet Place.

Mandy Moore at the SAG Awards 2019
8/17

Mandy Moore

The star chose a sleek off-the-shoulder black gown - with gem-encrusted detailing at the trim. We reckon that low ponytail was the perfect hair choice, too.

Melissa McCarthy at the 2019 SAG Awards
9/17

Melissa McCarthy 

We love Melissa McCarthy's slinky sequin gown, sleek Hollywood waves and glowing skin. 

Elisabeth Moss at the 2019 SAG AWARDS
10/17

Elisabeth Moss

The The Handmaid's Tale actress had a major princess moment in this Monique Lhullier gown. She teamed the look with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and Brian Atwood heels.

Gemma Chan at the SAG Awards 2019
11/17

Gemma Chan

Wow! The Crazy Rich Asians star's pleated Oscar De La Renta gown was certainly a show-stopper. Another tick for pink - a hue a lot of the stars chose for the evening.

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira at the SAG Awards 2019
12/17

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira 

Both Black Panther made a statement with their outfit choices. Lupita's was unlike anything we've seen her in before, choosing an almost tuxedo-inspired Vera Wang dress with a sheer sparkling skirt, while Danai's feather-trimmed Ralph & Russo number was the ultimate in Hollywood glamour. 

Rumer Willis at the SAG Awards
13/17

Rumer Willis 

Bringing some bold colour amongst the arrivals was Rumer, who chose this silk Ong-Oaj Pairam wrap dress.

Amy Adams at the SAG Awards 2019
14/17

Amy Adams

The Sharp Objects actress looked stunning in this strapless Celine gown with a ruched peplum silhouette and sparkling waist detail. And those sky-high heels are pretty impressive, too!

Kate Nash wearing a pink dress at the SAG Awards 2019
15/17

Kate Nash

Glow star and Foundations singer Kate came over all eighties in this candy pink frock - we applaud her for wearing something totally unique. It featured beaded detailing, puffed shoulders and long sleeves.

Rachel Brosnahan at the SAG awards 2019
16/17

Rachel Brosnahan

This gorgeous Dior gown looked perfect on Rachel against her flawless porcelain skin. 

Rachel Weisz at the Sag Awards 2019
17/17

Rachel Weisz

The actress' slicked-back, simple hairstyle was the perfect choice to show off the sleek one-shoulder neckline of her black and metallic gown.

