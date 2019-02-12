﻿
Fashion

24 of the most memorable Oscar dresses of all time

24 of the most memorable Oscar dresses of all time
24 of the most memorable Oscar dresses of all time

Oscar Dress Gwyneth Paltrow Pink Ralph Lauren 1999
The Oscars is undoubtedly one of the biggest occasions in Hollywood's calendar and this means one thing - the dress has to be right on the night. Indeed, the rich and famous will speed dial the hottest designers of the moment for custom made gowns to walk down the red carpet in and over the years, there have been some absolute treasures. From Gwyneth Paltrow's unforgettable Ralph Lauren gown to Halle Berry's see-through Elie Saab outfit and that swan dress Bjork showcased back in 2001 - we count the most memorable Oscar dress moments of all time. Expect to feel pretty nostalgic…

 

Gwyneth Paltrow: 1999

Ah, Gwyneth and THAT pink Ralph Lauren showstopper. Why go understand when you can go full-out gown?

Oscar Dress Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie: 2012

Right leg. Enough said.

Oscar Dress Halle Berry 2002
Halle Berry: 2002

Arguably one of the most iconic Oscar dresses of all, Halle Berry's 2002 Elie Saab gown with sheer panelling, embroidery and silk won the praise of critics around the world. So did her performance in Monster's Ball which resulted in her becoming the first woman of colour to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Swan dress Oscar Bjork
Bjork: 2001

Ask anyone 'what's the most memorable Oscars dress you can think of?', and we guarantee they'll say 'that swan dress'. Indeed, this Marjan Pejoski dress, created for the Icelandic singer, went down not just in Oscars history but in the entirety of red carpet dress history.

Oscar Dress Cameron Diaz 2002 Emmanuel Ungaro Couture
Cameron Diaz: 2002

This Emmanuel Ungaro Couture dress gives us such Charlie's Angels vibes, don't you think?

Oscar Dress Cate Blanchett Armani 2016
Cate Blanchett: 2016

Cate Blanchett has been attending the Academy Awards since the 1990s and always serves serious style goals but this Armani dress has proved to be a standout moment. Isn't it breathtaking?

Oscar Dress Charlize Theron Gucci 2004
Charlize Theron: 2004

Is this not the perfect dress to win an Oscar in? Lucky Charlize did that night for her performance in Monster then, eh?

Oscar Dress Drew Barrymore 1998
Drew Barrymore: 1998

Does just looking at this photograph of Drew Barrymore at the Oscars in 1998 make you feel nostalgic? You're not alone. We still have big love for that daisy.

gaga
Lady Gaga: 2016

You can always rely on Lady Gaga to step things up on the glamour front and her Brandon Maxwell suit-dress for the 2016 Academy Awards did not disappoint.

Oscar Dress Vanity Fair Party Jennifer Aniston 2000
Jennifer Aniston: 2000

If there's anyone that proves that you don't need to be OTT to be noticed, it's Jennifer Aniston. To the 2000 Oscar after party she wore this simple deep-v black halterneck dress and simply added a diamante choker for a little pizazz. The look was 'peak Brad and Jen' era and she was accompanied by her then-husband that night.

Oscar Dress Jennifer Lawrence Dior Winner 2013
Jennifer Lawrence: 2013

As the face of Miss Dior, it was obvious that Lawrence would wear one of Raf Simons' designs to the Academy Awards in 2013 but we couldn't have predicted just how beautiful it was. The perfect dress to pick up her Best Actress award for Silver Lining Playbook, right?

Oscar Dress Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez: 2003

A Grecian goddess indeed, Jennifer Lopez looked unforgettable when she turned up to the 2003 Oscars in this mint green Valentino Sari-style dress that she paired her eyeshadow to.

Oscar Dress Jessica Biel Gold 2017
Jessica Biel: 2017

Another outfit to give the statue a run for its money was Jessica Biel's show stopping choice for the 2017 Academy Awards.

Oscars Dress Julia Roberts Valentino 2001
Julia Roberts: 2001

Fitted, romantic yet classic, this Valentino dress that Julia selected for Oscars night remains a hit today. That night she scooped up the gong for Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich.

kiera
Keira Knightley: 2006

Keira looked sumptuous in this burgundy silk Vera Wang creation when she walked the Academy Awards red carpet in 2006. This was the then 21-year-old's Oscars debut and she was nominated for her performance in Pride & Prejudice.

Oscar Dress Lupita Nyong'o Prada Blue Dress 2014
Lupita Nyong'o: 2014

This sky blue, pleated Prada dress was the perfect gown for a crowning winner. Lupita picked up her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave that evening and won praise from fashion critics around the world.

Oscar Dress Reese Witherspoon Dior 2006
Reese Witherspoon: 2006

Many more people were looking at Reese Witherspoon's dress than she probably anticipated would be after she won Best Actress that night for Walk the Line. Luckily she'd selected the perfect vintage Dior number from 1995.

Oscar Dress Margot Robbie Chanel 2018
Margot Robbie: 2018

Margot Robbie in all-white Chanel = perfection.

Oscar Dress Marion Cotillard white Jean Paul Gaultier 2008
Marion Cotillard: 2008

2008 was Marion's Oscar year. Not only did she win Best Actress for La Vie en Rose, she also won the title of Best Dressed in this unbelievable ivory mermaid-esque gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Oscar Dress Meryl Streep Gold 2012
Meryl Streep: 2012

Meryl Streep gave the Oscars statue a run for its money in all the right ways dressed in this incredible Lanvin metallic wrap dress.

Oscar Dress Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams: 2006

The combination of the canary yellow and statement red lips was just stunning on Michelle Williams. In fact, this might be our favourite ever look on the actress.

Oscar Dress Nicole Kidman Red 2007
Nicole Kidman: 2007

Rumour has it this Balenciaga scarlett creation by Nicolas Ghesquiere was the only dress she considered for the Oscars that year and we can totally see why.

sienna
Sienna Miller: 2004

Peak Boho Sienna! The look the national fell in love with her for. She walked the red carpet alongside then-boyfriend Jude Law in this unforgettable Matthew Williamson dress in 2004.

Oscar Dress Penelope Cruz Atelier Versace 2007
Penelope Cruz: 2007

Utter princess perfection came in the form of Penelope Cruz's champagne 2007 dress designed by Atelier Versace. That feather trail is truly something else.

