Fashion

7 times Hana Cross gave us serious style goals

Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend is our latest style crush

7 times Hana Cross gave us serious style goals
1/7
Next

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
1/7

Hana Cross has exploded in the media since her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham was made official late last year. She's been papped everywhere from London to Beverley Hills usually hand-in-hand with her famous boyfriend but he's certainly not the reason we're paying attention. No, the 21-year-old, who is signed with Select Model Management, has impeccable style and frankly, she gives us serious clothing envy every time she steps out. Admittedly, it does probably help that she has access to all of Victoria Beckham's incredible designs and that she probably has a glam squad at the ready but nonetheless, we're crushing hard on this girl's look. Here we chart her best style moments to date - are there any looks you'll copy?

 

PHOTOS: The most stylish couples at London Fashion Week 2019

 

All white on the night
 

Stepping out for the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party during London Fashion Week, Hana (naturally) opted for head-to-toe Victoria Beckham. Tailored, lacey and spring-ready, we loved the whole look.

 

MORE: Celebrities looking extremely stylish wearing Victoria Beckham

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
2/7

Clashing in all the right ways
 

 

Opting once again for VB for her boyfriend's mum's runway show, Hana proved clashing colours can look epic in burgundy and neon red.

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
3/7

Edgy chic

 

For the Wonderland Magazine x Christian Louboutin party in London, Hana paired leather trousers with a killer overcoat and oversized collar skirt and pulled off edgy chic flawlessly.

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
4/7

Recycle
 


Buy smart, buy once - Hana wore the same leather trousers to the GQ Car Awards 2019 in London, this time pairing them with a very on-trend camo jacket.

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
5/7

Double denim

 

Proving double denim never goes out of fashion, the model looked beautiful while out and about in New York with Brooklyn in January 2019.

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
6/7

All about the knit
 

 

This time supporting Brooklyn's dad, David Beckham, Hana stepped out with Brooklyn to view Kent & Curwen's newest collection which David co-designed. We love the old school knit which was a nod to the brand.

Hana Cross with boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham
7/7

Motorcycle cool
 

Attending a pop-up event at the beginning of the year in London, Hana made motorcycle style cool in an oversized graphic jacket. We're not sure we could pull that off…

