Spring fashion street style looks to fall in love with! Plus, our favourite spring dresses with LONG sleeves

Meghan channels Jackie O chic for outing at Canada House
Have you Marie Kondoed your winter wardrobe, and stored away your woolly jumpers and heavy coats a little too early? Join the club. While it's not yet time for braving the chill in short skirts, shorts and springtime dresses, we do want to inject a little bit of summer in our wardrobe, but we don't want to catch a cold, you feel us? So, if you're feeling in the mood for spring but you're not ready to flash the flesh, don't worry because we've shopped for the best spring dresses WITH sleeves. Yep, keep that chill at bay with one of these pretty frocks.  

 

But first, check out some street style inspiration from the style set... 

This bright pink dress with long sleeves looks gorgeous with the black suede accessories. 

Dresses and trainers were spotted everywhere during fashion month - you can't beat style AND comfort. Blogger Candela Pelizza styled her statement blue dress with embellished sneakers. 

 

Take notes from the ever so stylish Pandora Sykes who teamed her long-sleeved dress with chunky gold jewellery and Gucci boots.

Everyone needs a long-sleeved va-va-voom dress in their wardrobe, and this one is truly divine. We'll be switching the sandals with a pair of pointy stilettos until it's warm enough to show off our springtime pedi.

Kaia Mimosa silk midi-dress, £450, L.K.Bennett

Rufflette long-sleeved dress, £765, Anna Mason London

Nova 'Puff Ditsy' dress, £125, GHOST

Sunray pleated dress, £450, Zimmermanm

Geo border tie neck dress, £49, Topshop

Celleni star print dress, £75, Monsoon

Animal print long-sleeved midi dress, £55, M&S

Oversized dress, £24.99, H&M

Green polka dot dress, £89, & Other Stories

