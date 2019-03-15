﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Spring fashion ideas: Why the utility jumpsuit is the one item you need to buy right now

Amal Clooney’s jumpsuit has got her bestie Meghan Markle written all over it
If like us, you're bored of your jeans, jumpers, blazers and boots (basically your entire winter wardrobe), and you fancy injecting spring in your wardrobe, then we've got just the thing - the utility boilersuit. At first glance, this might be one of those trends that you want to shy away from, but you NEED to try one on to discover whether they suit you or not. We suspect you might be pleasantly surprised because this jumpsuit style is more flattering than you might think.

 

If you've been scrolling Instagram lately, the utility boilersuit is probably taking over your feed. We've spotted the denim Topshop one on both Alex Stedman (aka The Frugality) and Sarah Tankel Ellis (one half of blogging duo We Are Twinset). Blogger Monikh showed off the H&M one to perfection, as well.

 

Photo left to right: Alex Stedman from The Frugality, Monikh Dale and Sarah Tankel Ellis from We Are Twinset

Jumpsuit on model from the Giambattista Valli show
Need more convincing? The utilitarian onesie was spotted on the runway as well. From the Giambattista Valli (pictured) runway to the Isabel Marant show, this little gem was a runaway success with the front row crowd. You can't go wrong with any colour you choose, but on the catwalk beige and khaki ruled.

 

Below, we've compiled some of our favourite utility boiler suits on the high-street.  

Marks and Spencer jumpsuit
Pure cotton utility jumpsuit, £55, M&S

Alexa Chung's denim jumpsuit
Denim jumpsuit, £395, Alexa Chung

Mint Velvet utility jumpsuit
Navy utility jumpsuit, £109, Mint Velvet

H&M jumpsuit
Cargo jumpsuit, as seen on Monikh above, £17.99, H&M

mango jumpsuit
Long denim jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Primark jumpsuit
Khaki jumpsuit, £20, Primark

River Island jumpsuit
Khaki utility boiler suit, £60, River Island

zara jumpsuit
Long belted jumpsuit, £69.99, Zara

New Look khaki jumpsuit
Khaki jumpsuit, £34.99, New Look

