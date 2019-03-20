﻿
6 Photos | Fashion

Get ready for Spring with our pick of the best ribbed swimsuits to buy now!

It's all about the texture...

...
Get ready for Spring with our pick of the best ribbed swimsuits to buy now!
You're reading

Get ready for Spring with our pick of the best ribbed swimsuits to buy now!

1/6
Next

7 times the Queen's style took centre stage
Georgia Fowler wearing a swimsuit
1/6

When you're off on holiday and you're looking for the perfect swimsuit, you can NEVER find the perfect one. It's annoying, but it's the fact of life. The secret? You need to buy your swimwear as soon as possible. In March the new spring collections start to drop and you need to be there for when the first drop hits! This year, it's all about the ribbed swimsuit, also known as the textured swimsuit or the ruched swimsuit. Just ask Holly Willoughby and style influencer Pandora Sykes who have rocked Hunza G ribbed cossies over the years. Solid & Striped is another big swimwear brand which specialises in ribbed designs - and this is one design you'll have seen all over your Instagram feed.

 

RELATED: The one fashion item you need in your wardrobe for Spring

 

If you want to get in on the action, but with a more reasonable price, we've scoured the high-street and our favourite online sites for the perfect one-piece ribbed swimsuits. From M&S to ASOS, Topshop and H&M. If you haven't booked your summer holiday, you'll want to once you've seen these…  

marks and spencer swimsuit
2/6

Secret Slimming textured plunge swimsuit, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

ribbed-victoria-secret
3/6

Reversible textured swimsuit, £145, Victoria's Secret

 

It's worth noting that Victoria's Secret has just brought back its Swim collection after a three-year break - much to the delight of fans. 

ribbed topshop swimsuit
4/6

Ribbed one-shouldered swimsuit, £28, Topshop

ribbed swimsuit from H&M
5/6

Swimsuit with textured smocking, £24.99, H&M

Nasty Gal swimsuit
6/6

Ribbed swimsuit with a high neck, £15, Nasty Gal

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...