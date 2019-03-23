﻿
14 personalised gift ideas for Mother's Day

Royal mum & daughter style moments ahead of Mother's Day
Not sure what to buy your mum for Mother's Day? Well, how about something a little personal? Nothing says 'I've really thought about this gift' quite like embossed initials or engraved names. We've scoured the internet to find the best pressies to buy. From this cute Mama necklace (Duchess Meghan wore a 'mummy' necklace recently so they're very in vogue) to the personalised Marmite that will make your mother very happy when she's making her toast in the morning. If you're looking for something a little more stylish, how about a personalised beach bag from Rae Feather or a gorgeous necklace from the likes of Monica Vinader, Edge of Ember and Missoma. Whatever you're after, you can't go wrong with one of these personalised gifts... 

 

Mama Diamond Bunting Necklace. £275, Lola Rose

Instagram is great and everything, but a photo book is the perfect gift for compiling all of your lovely photos - and your mum will love it. 

 

Personal photo book, from £19.99, CEWE Photoworld

Customise your Jo Malone London scent. Choose from two elegant fonts, then engrave your Cologne, Candle or Bath Oil with a personal message, a special date or monogram it with initials.

 

Engraving service at Jo Malone, £15, JoMalone.co.uk  

 

This is the perfect gift if your mum is a jet setter who's always off on holiday.

 

Leopard straw handle tote, £220, Rae Feather

A silly present, yes, but when you present your mum with a huggable gift with a photo of you on the front, she'll find it funny.

 

Personalised cushion, £15.99, Photobox

 

Initial necklaces are very trendy right now, and this one is simply stunning. Either choose her initial or go for an 'M' for mum. 

 

Initial necklace, £79, Edge of Ember

She'll either love it or hate it. 

 

Personalised Marmite, £4.49, Marmite

Choose a gorgeous scent and you can get a bespoke personalised lid to make it truly personal. Mum will absolutely adore it. 

 

Personalised fragrance, £197, Memoize

Representing emotions of love, passion and friendship, this 'Love' necklace is one to wear close to the heart.

 

Love Amulet necklace, £125, Missoma

Pjs are an easy gift, but the added personalisation makes them seem that little more special. 

 

Personalised pyjama top, £45, and shorts £30, Look & Cover

You can never go wrong if you present your mum with a Monica Vinader gift box. Fact. 

 

Siren small pendant, £68, Monica Vinader

Mother's Day may fall on a Sunday, but this bottle is the perfect excuse for a glass of fizz. 

 

Personalised Prosecco, £19.99, Iheartwines.co.uk

Pick your mum’s favourite éclair for a perfectly personalised touch to any Mother’s Day treat, available to personalise with any flavour.

 

£5.20 each or £10.40 for the pair, Maître Choux patisserie from Friday 29 March to Sunday 31 March.

Your mum will think fondly of you every time she reaches for her lip balm. 

 

Mum Vaseline, £2.99, Vaseline

