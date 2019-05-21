David and Victoria Beckham's best date night outfits, from back in the day till now

You might like...
-
Take a tour of David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds retreat
-
The Beckhams' London home is even more luxurious than you'd expect – see photos
-
7 times Victoria Beckham dressed the Royals: From Duchess Meghan to Countess Sophie
-
7 fail-safe parenting techniques Victoria Beckham swears by
Here we bring you the parenting tips of the world's most famous duo - will you adopt any of these for your little ones?
-
The longest celebrity marriages revealed – from David and Victoria Beckham to Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe