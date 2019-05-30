﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Summer fashion inspiration! The best summer dresses with SLEEVES

For when you don't want your arms on show...

...
Summer fashion inspiration! The best summer dresses with SLEEVES
You're reading

Summer fashion inspiration! The best summer dresses with SLEEVES

1/14
Next

Victoria Beckham hailed as the Queen of Style as she rocks a jaw-dropping white suit
street style floral dress
1/14

While it's not yet time for braving the chill in short skirts, shorts and teeny tiny dresses, we do want to inject a little bit of summer in our wardrobe, but we don't want to catch a cold, you feel us? So, if you're feeling in the mood for summer but you're not ready to flash the flesh, don't worry because we've shopped for the best spring dresses WITH sleeves. Yep, keep that chill at bay with one of these pretty frocks.  

 

But first, check out some street style inspiration from the style set... 

pink-dress
2/14

This bright pink dress with long sleeves looks gorgeous with the black suede accessories. 

shiny blue dress
3/14

Dresses and trainers were spotted everywhere during fashion month - you can't beat style AND comfort. Blogger Candela Pelizza styled her statement blue dress with embellished sneakers. 

 

READ NEXT: Celebrities in trouser suits & why this could be our favourite fashion trend yet

Red dress
4/14

Everyone needs a long-sleeved va-va-voom dress in their wardrobe, and this one is truly divine. We'll be switching the sandals with a pair of pointy stilettos until it's warm enough to show off our springtime pedi.

Shop all the looks below... 

TOPSHOP dress with long sleeves
5/14

SHOP: Tile print dress, £29, Topshop

river island dress with sleeves
6/14

Bardot dress (online exclusive), £50, River Island

Mango chain print dress with sleeves
7/14

Chain print dress, £59.99, Mango

Marks and Spencer dress with sleeves
8/14

Pure cotton embroidered waisted midi dress, £49.50, M&S

Zara dress with sleeves
9/14

Long printed dress, £49.99, Zara

ASOS Design dress with sleeves
10/14

Tiered long sleeve smock maxi dress in floral print, £45, ASOS DESIGN

& Other Stories dress with sleeves
11/14

Coffee bean ruffled dress, £63, & Other Stories

Mint Velevet dress with sleeves
12/14

Hetty print wrap dress, £119, Mint Velvet

New Look dress with sleeves
13/14

Black floral chiffon shirred midi dress, £24,99, New Look

Marks and Spencer dress with sleeves
14/14

Embroidered relaxed midi dress, £59, M&S

 

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.

 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...