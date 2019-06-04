﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

CFDA Awards 2019: The outfits we're all talking about

These stars brought the fash, hun...

...
Victoria Beckham just made us want a pair of dad trainers, NOW.
Jennifer Lopez's orange crop top and skirt at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Another night, another red carpet! Monday night's CFDA Awards (that’s the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards) saw the likes of Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Jennifer Lopez step out in their very best show-stoppers – and boy, are we glad about it! If you want to see all your favourite stars rocking their favourite designers, you've come to the right place. Scroll down to see the most talked-about looks from the night, starting with Jennifer Lopez – above – who arguably made the biggest statement in her bold orange creation by Ralph Lauren collection.

The star picked up the Fashion Icon award on the night, and gave an emotional speech. She joked: "I grew up in the Bronx - some of you may have heard - so of course I had to wear Ralph Lauren tonight, [who is] also from the Bronx! I know he understands a girl’s love of crop tops, ponytails, sparkles, and a little drama."

Alek Wek's dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Alek Wek

We might have saved the best for last! Supermodel Alek Wek showed us how to work a red carpet in this stunning taffeta gown, complete with a chiffon cape.

Bella Hadid's dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Bella Hadid

Model Bella's Michael Kors Collection dress had a vintage siren vibe to it, with sparking sequins and a feather trim. And can we talk about that curly ponytail? Epic.

Brooke Shield's silver jumpsuit at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Brooke Shields

Hollywood icon Brooke looked incredible in her disco jumpsuit – also teamed with a tightly curled hair style.

Shailene Woodley's one armed dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies star looked gorgeous in a striking tuxedo dress, though it was her bold eye makeup that caught attention. Neon orange eyeshadow, anyone?

Olivia Palermo's silver dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Olivia Palermo

Olivia wore a couture Valentino gown with a stunning white lace overlay, even showing her followers her fashion fittings on Instagram. Her bold makeup was created by the Duchess of Sussex's friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

Ashley Graham's dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Ashley Graham

Ashley represented designer Christian Siriano at the event, in another vintage-inspired look. He joked on Instagram: "She showed up to the funeral to COLLECT THE CHECK! @ashleygraham shut this carpet down in Siriano at the @cfda awards."

Ciara's dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Ciara

The singer chose a sheer dress from Vera Wang's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Diane Kruger's dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Diane Kruger

Diane went for simple elegance in her strapless red midi dress, made by close friend and designer Jason Wu – who was her date for the night.

Emily Ratajowski's dress at the CFDA Awards 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
Emily Ratajowski

Emily went for a demure look with this colour-block outfit by Hellesy – with a bold red lip and a glossy blowdry.  

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

