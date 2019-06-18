﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

13 Best dresses for Ascot 2019

Get ready for the races!

...
13 Best dresses for Ascot 2019
You're reading

13 Best dresses for Ascot 2019

1/13
Next

The Countess of Wessex turns heads in tropical tones at the Order of the Garter
topshop-floral-dress
1/13

Royal Ascot has officially begun, and if you are off to the races, you'll need to get your outfit sorted, fast. The famous show runs from 18-22 June 2019 and is the perfect excuse to get all dressed up - it's occasion dressing at its finest. Don't forget the strict dress code though; this isn't a day out to flash the flesh - it is Royal Ascot after all. A fascinator or hat is compulsory and if you are present in the royal enclosure, you will need to ensure your headpiece measures at least four inches in diameter across your head. Whether you want a long dress, a funky midi-length design or if you're feeling brave and want to show off your pins, we have the frock for you….

 

14 best Ascot outfit ideas from Marks & Spencer

 

Realistically, you can't go wrong with florals and this stunning midaxi dress from Topshop comes with a lovely layered effect, giving a feminine and floaty feel. We think a straw boater hat would work a treat with this blooming lovely number…

 

£49, Topshop

polka-dot-dress-rixo
2/13

Polka dots go hand-in-hand with the races and Rixo is gallops ahead with this gorgeous dotty number. With the pretty tiered skirt and Blouson short sleeves, just add sunnies and strappy sandals.

 

£285, Rixo

mint-dress-marks-and-spencer
3/13

A classic cocktail dress is the easiest cut to pull off and when it's made in an eye-catching mint fresh tone like this one, it's a no brainer! 

 

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

 

Summer fashion inspiration! The best summer dresses with SLEEVES

yellow-needle-and-thread-dress
4/13

Want something extra special? This lacy design will ensure you stand out from the crowd with its delicate frills and mellow yellow shade. Coupled with the exquisite embroidered detail, you just know the odds on you being best dressed with be very high indeed.

 

£330, Needle & Thread

leopard-print-dress
5/13

Calf-length and classy, this leopard print, chiffon frock comes with a pie crust collar and long sleeves with smocked, frilled cuffs. A slick of red lipstick and a vampy fascinator, and you're good to go!

 

£39.99, H&M

 

Top Toile! The fashion print Meghan Markle made cool again

pink-dress-ascot
6/13

Girly girls who enjoy a splash of pink in their lives will enjoy this gorgeous cerise design by Phase Eight. The belt-tie waist and asymmetric hem is screaming to be teamed with a  large hat and a glass of bubbly.

 

£110, Phase Eight at Next

reiss-silk-dress
7/13

Silk and sage? Where do we sign up?! Reiss's Julietta dress is perfect for a day at the races. The slim-fitting silhouette comes with pleats and a sexy front split. Add a white blazer and glam gold wedges for maximum impact.

 

£225, Reiss

 

The spring fashion trend for budding brides in 2019: The coloured wedding dress

monochrome-dress
8/13

Make a statement in stripes! We love this black and white design which is full length and fabulous. The deep V-neckline and cropped, voluminous sleeves give a stunning classic shape without having too much skin on show.

 

£150, Jaeger

black-dress-asos
9/13

You absolutely cannot go wrong with a LBD and this classic asymmetric design is the kind of number that you could wear time and time again, just by simply styling with different accessories.

 

£35, ASOS

 

This TOWIE star and the Queen have the same handbag

lk-bennett-dress
10/13

Say it with flowers this year! We love this blooming gorgeous creation from L.K.Bennett. Vintage-inspired with a stunning rose print, this fancy frock has a scoop neckline as well as side pockets. Just want you need for Prosecco alfresco.. 

 

£225, L.K.Bennett

printed-dress
11/13

On paper, snakeskin and florals sounds a bit random, but once you see this frock in the flesh, you won't be disappointed. The multi-coloured snake print with the ditzy florals packs a powerful punch and the pussybow frilly detail is giving us all the statement feels.

 

£45, Dorothy Perkins

 

Marks & Spencer's £19 jeans have been called the best fit EVER

sequin-zara-dress
12/13

Ooh we love a wildcard entry! Sparkle in style with this glittery number from Zara. We love the plethora of rainbow sequins, but make sure you add a slinky slip underneath! 

 

£29.99, Zara

red-pleated-dress
13/13

If you want to stand out in the Royal Enclosure, you need this red hot number! Cap sleeves, perfect pleats and a swish midi length, it has all the bases covered. 

 

£70, Closet London

 

The best quirky statement bags to update your wardrobe

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...