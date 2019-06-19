﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

V&A Summer Party fashion: Lady Amelia Windsor, Jenna Coleman and more stylish stars

All the most stunning looks here

...
Royal Ascot: 10 of the most stylish celebrities to arrive on Day 1
jenna coleman
Britain's answer to the star-studded Met Gala brought our own glamorous celebrities out on the town on Wednesday evening, as the likes of Lady Amelia Windsor and Prince Harry's former girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, graced the red carpet at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

 

The fourth annual fundraising benefit in association with Dior saw a stunning array of outfits on show at the stylish summer party, held in the museum's John Madejski Garden. There was a mix of fashion at the chic event, with everything from bright mini-dresses to midi lace frocks and floral jumpsuits on show.

 

We adore this beautiful metallic, patterned gown on the actress Jenna Coleman in the photo above. It's definitely one of our top looks of the evening.

 

Take a look at the photos below for the party's most stylish looks…

amelia windsor
Lady Amelia Windsor wore this super cute, sixties-inspired mini-dress with cool white platform heels to the party. 

gabriella windsor
Royal newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston looked chic at the party in their matching outfits. Gabriella's pale blue floral dress is stunning.

kimberley garner
Kimberley Garner looked sensational in this floor-length blue gown at the star-studded party.

cressida bonas
The former flame of Prince Harry, Cressida Bonas, wore this summery floral jumpsuit to the V&A.

erin oconnor
Model Erin O'Connor had fun showing off the flowing skirt of her ensemble which features pretty butterflies.

arizona muse
Model Arizona wore this beautiful nude dress with cut-out front section, tapered cuffs and long, pleated skirt.

alice naylor leyland
English socialite Alice Naylor-Leyland looked beautiful in a sheer two-tone dress at the event.

dame joan ncollins
Dame Joan Collins brought the glamour in an off-the-shoulder black number.

georgia howorth
This vibrant orange one-shouldered dress was stunning on model Georgia Howorth. 

lady mary chateris
We love Lady Mary Charteris' floral, black lace dress with matching black heels.

tanya burr
Actress Tanya Burr rocked this funky golden, sequinned mini-dress.

felicity jones
Actress Felicity Jones was sophisticated in an oriental-style floral frock.

maya jama
Presenter Maya Jama was chic in a figure-hugging animal print dress.

samantha cameron
Samantha Cameron dressed elegantly in this red and black floral number.

emma weymouth
Viscountess Emma Weymouth stepped out in this gorgeous black lace dress with fitted bustier. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

