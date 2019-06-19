V&A Summer Party fashion: Lady Amelia Windsor, Jenna Coleman and more stylish stars

Britain's answer to the star-studded Met Gala brought our own glamorous celebrities out on the town on Wednesday evening, as the likes of Lady Amelia Windsor and Prince Harry's former girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, graced the red carpet at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
The fourth annual fundraising benefit in association with Dior saw a stunning array of outfits on show at the stylish summer party, held in the museum's John Madejski Garden. There was a mix of fashion at the chic event, with everything from bright mini-dresses to midi lace frocks and floral jumpsuits on show.
We adore this beautiful metallic, patterned gown on the actress Jenna Coleman in the photo above. It's definitely one of our top looks of the evening.
Take a look at the photos below for the party's most stylish looks…