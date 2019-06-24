Inspired by Ascot? 10 occasion wear outfit ideas from Topshop that you will definitely love

From the perfect dress to the most gorgeous shoes, we've done the shopping so you don't have to! Royal Ascot is over now, but it has got us in the mood for occasion wear dressing. So, if you're heading to a different kind of races, or you've been invited to a beautiful summer's day wedding and you're in search of the perfect outfit. Let us inspire you…
It's no secret - florals are always on trend for summer. This romantic ruffle midi dress is a classic design, which can be worn with your Converse afterwards. Winning!
SHOP: Floral ruffle dress, £49
