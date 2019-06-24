﻿
Fashion

Inspired by Ascot? 10 occasion wear outfit ideas from Topshop that you will definitely love

Inspired by Ascot? 10 occasion wear outfit ideas from Topshop that you will definitely love
Inspired by Ascot? 10 occasion wear outfit ideas from Topshop that you will definitely love

Topshop red floral dress for a wedding
From the perfect dress to the most gorgeous shoes, we've done the shopping so you don't have to! Royal Ascot is over now, but it has got us in the mood for occasion wear dressing. So, if you're heading to a different kind of races, or you've been invited to a beautiful summer's day wedding and you're in search of the perfect outfit. Let us inspire you…

 

It's no secret - florals are always on trend for summer. This romantic ruffle midi dress is a classic design, which can be worn with your Converse afterwards. Winning!

 

SHOP: Floral ruffle dress, £49

 

Cute box bag from Topshop
Big news, boxy accessories are making a major modern statement. This is also big enough to keep all the things you'll need for a long day out.

 

SHOP: Candy box bag, £27

Floral Topshop dress perfect for a wedding
This all over floral midaxi dress creates a stylish impact for a fancy occasion. We love the layered tiered effect, creating a feminine and floaty feel.

 

SHOP: Midaxi dress, £49

White Topshop sandals
We think we've found the perfect pair of shoes with these modern white T-Bar sandals. The heel height is approximately 2.5 - making them a dream to walk in. Perfect for a day-long event.

 

SHOP: Ribbon T-bar sandals, £42

 

Beige Topshop dress satin pleated - perfect for a wedding
Now, this is one hell of a gorgeous dress! This would look both smart and stylish however you style it.

 

SHOP: Satin pleat dress, £39

Pink Topshop suit perfect for a wedding
Embrace power dressing with this double-breasted fully lined suit jacket and cigarette trousers. Be sure to wear the matching set if you want the ultimate impact though.

 

SHOP: Pink suit, £79

Pink ruffle shoes from Topshop
So Carrie Bradshaw! These pretty pink mules with ruffle detail and V point are elegant and feminine. Who doesn't love a ruffle, hey?

 

SHOP: Ruffle pink shoes, £65

 

Apple green suit from Topshop perfect for a wedding
This apple coloured double-breasted blazer would look great with a pair of jeans, but for a fancy occasion, invest in the trousers to give you a unique summer tailoring option.

 

SHOP: Apple green suit, £111

Oval Sunglasses from Topshop
Tortoiseshell is making a major trendy touch this season and we are loving these oval sunglasses.

 

SHOP: Thelma oval glasses, £14

Jumpsuits are great for occasion wear and this monochrome number can be worn time and time again.

 

SHOP: Jumpsuit, £39  

 

