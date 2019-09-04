The best-dressed stars from the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019

﻿
Victoria Beckham stuns at the GQ Men of The Year Awards in the most perfect suit 
Wow, what a night! The stars turned out in force for the glamorous GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 on Tuesday evening. The likes of Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Emma Willis and Naomi Campbell graced the red carpet at London's Tate Modern for the awards ceremony in association with Hugo Boss. We saw every outfit going on the fashionable ladies, from super chic trouser suits to gorgeous flowing gowns and glitzy mini-dresses. The night was particularly special for the Beckham family, who were there to support David Beckham, recipient of the Editor's Special Award. We're honestly not sure which outfit we love the most but Nicole Kidman's divine yellow dress and Adwoa Aboah's amazing green gown are definitely up there.

 

Victoria Beckham's white tux suit was one of our top ensembles of the night. The mum-of-four looked stunning in the elegant outfit (above), which featured chic black buttons that matched her black stilettos and clutch bag. 

 

See the best looks of the evening below…

Nicole Kidman

Naomi Campbell

Adwoa Aboah

We adore Adwoa's slick sequinned gown! The model wowed in the one-shouldered fish-tail dress which flowed to the floor like a mermaid's tail. Stunning.

Emma Willis

We can always rely on the beautiful Emma Willis for a show-stopping look and she didn't disappoint. The star chose a simple-yet-glam sleeveless, sequinned dress which fell to the calves and added a trendy top knot to complete her look.

Vick Hope

Elle Fanning

One of our favourite looks of the night! American actress Elle was breathtaking in her ethereal black and pink gown. The lace overlay and delicate floral detail is fabulous.

Kylie Minogue

The singer looked fabulous in this beautiful one-shouldered white gown, which was adorned with pretty diamante jewels on the bodice.

Leomie Anderson

Tana Ramsay

AJ Odudu

TV presenter AJ went for a seriously sparkly mini-dress for the awards. Those oversized sequins are so elegant and we're loving the deep V neckline.

Erin O'Connor

Supermodel Erin kept things classic in this chic full-length black gown with cool net neckline and slit sleeves.

Jacqui Ainsley

Actress and model Jacqui, who is married to film director Guy Ritchie, looked striking in a red trouser suit with sweet pussy-bow blouse.

Winne Harlow

Vicky McClure

Rita Ora

Maya Jama

