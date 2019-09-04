The best-dressed stars from the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019

Wow, what a night! The stars turned out in force for the glamorous GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 on Tuesday evening. The likes of Victoria Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Emma Willis and Naomi Campbell graced the red carpet at London's Tate Modern for the awards ceremony in association with Hugo Boss. We saw every outfit going on the fashionable ladies, from super chic trouser suits to gorgeous flowing gowns and glitzy mini-dresses. The night was particularly special for the Beckham family, who were there to support David Beckham, recipient of the Editor's Special Award. We're honestly not sure which outfit we love the most but Nicole Kidman's divine yellow dress and Adwoa Aboah's amazing green gown are definitely up there.
Victoria Beckham's white tux suit was one of our top ensembles of the night. The mum-of-four looked stunning in the elegant outfit (above), which featured chic black buttons that matched her black stilettos and clutch bag.
See the best looks of the evening below…