10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

There is nothing quite as classy - or timeless - than a suit. And what's more, they are having a real fashion moment right now. Victoria Beckham is always wearing a sharp tailored suit, and the Duchess of Sussex is rarely seen without a tailored separate or two. You don't have to rock stereotypical colours like black or navy either -  pastels, playful patterns, and bold jewel tones always work well, especially paired with a white T-shirt and a pair of killer heels. And let's not forget, there are endless outfit options when you mix and match a blazer and trousers - meaning cost per wear is virtually zero. We've rounded up the best high street suits you need in your life right now. But here's a warning: You'll be ready to channel your inner Rachel Zane in your next morning meeting…

 

We had to kick off with this pastel pink creation from Topshop. It's very Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and the double-breasted style means business. It would look even better teamed with a pair of cool loafers.

 

Blazer, £49, and Trousers, £30, Topshop

We are obsessed with the burnt orange tone of this laid-back suit - it's ideal for autumn. The loose fit means it's perfect to pair with trainers and a simple tee if you have chilled office vibes.

 

Blazer, £70 and Trousers, £55, Monsoon

Dogtooth comes alive in the latter part of the year and this checked blazer and matching trousers from Marks & Spencer is right up our streets. And for under £50, you can't go wrong!

 

Blazer, £29.50 and Trousers, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

 

Got a party to go to? Make an entrance with this orange delight from Emma Willis's edit with Next. The vibrant shade is cut with a longer length and features a classic double-breasted fastening at the front and is finished with a funky lapels and flap pockets. 

 

Blazer, £55, and Trousers, £28, Next

You can't go wrong with camel shades and this creation from H&M is the ultimate in coffee-toned goodness. The relaxed fit is ideal for dressing up and down, and the matching paper bag trousers could easily be worn on their own with a  crew-neck jumper.

 

Blazer, £34.99, and Trousers, £19.99, H&M

 

Sometimes we have to throw in a wildcard to keep you all guessing! Already seen on Strictly's Claudia Winkleman, this bright red suit is covered in sequins and is screaming to be worn at your Christmas work bash. 

 

Blazer, £89.99, and Trousers, £59.99, Zara

This lovely leopard print set from New Look isn't for the faint-hearted and we think it should be amped up to the max with gold jewels and some skyscraper high heels.

 

Blazer, £22.99 and Trousers, £19.99, New Look

 

We couldn't be more in love with this zesty yellow-toned suit if we tried. From the cropped trousers to the swishly cut blazer, it needs to be mixed with a colour-clashing top.

 

Blazer, £98, and Trousers, £65, Boden

Get the Posh Spice look with Mango. We can't get enough of this linen suit. You could wear it to work, a lunch date or even on a night out. A slick of red lipstick and a pair of statement earrings would be the ideal accompanying finishing touches. 

 

Blazer, £59.99 and Trousers, £35.99, Mango

 

This baby blue number is the stuff of dreams. You may be concerned about wearing pastels head-to-toe but this shade would suit all skin tones and gives a beautiful streamlined fit.

 

Blazer, £99, and Trousers, £55, Jaeger

 

