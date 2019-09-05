﻿
31 Photos | Fashion

Prepare yourself: This is what's dropping in Marks & Spencer this Autumn and Winter

Bye summer...

...
Prepare yourself: This is what's dropping in Marks & Spencer this Autumn and Winter
You're reading

Prepare yourself: This is what's dropping in Marks & Spencer this Autumn and Winter

1/31
Next

You can now see Killing Eve's costumes at the new BAFTA exhibition
Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
1/31

The sun might still have its hat on, but we're already shopping for next season. Roll on Autumn! If you love Marks & Spencer as much as we do, you'll be excited to discover that there's SO many amazing pieces dropping in-store between now and Christmas. Team HELLO! was lucky enough to have a little sneak peek of what's to come, and well, we're sharing with you our favourite pieces. Are you ready? Are you sitting comfortably? Keep on scrolling... 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

 

 

RELATED: Introducing Marks & Spencer's NEW AW19 stars

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
2/31

Moving on to Winter, you can expect to find this dreamy red coat and printed skirt in store closer to Christmas. Keep an eye out. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

 

TREND REPORT: Cowboy boots are the key boot trend for AW19

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
3/31

Christmas and red velvet go hand-in-hand, wouldn't you agree? 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
4/31

We've never thought to team a metallic skirt with a puffa jacket, but we'll definitely be copying this look when it drops later in the year. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
5/31

Ditto with sequins. Don't worry, we've asked, and this sequin shirt will be hitting the Autograph collection around October-time. You're welcome. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
6/31

Stop. The. Press. Marks & Spencer is bringing out a very sexy black suit in time for your Christmas party. Sensational. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
7/31

A velvet blazer for the win! Race you to the check out for this bad-boy... 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
8/31

A regal blue coat? Don't mind if we do. This will be coming in store closer to Christmas and we'll be there, ready and waiting. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
9/31

We're calling it: This will be the dress of Winter. It will be all over your Instagram feed, so don't miss out when it drops. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
10/31

There is the most subtle fleck of gold in this dress - really amping up the glamour of this wearable frock. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
11/31

You might not think of printed jumpsuits for Winter, but this Marks & Spencer one might convince you... 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
12/31

Christmas + Knitwear = Happiness. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
13/31

The blue trim of this skirt really pops, giving the metallic midi a transformation. 

SHOP: Metallic pleated skirt, £49.50

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
14/31

We could totally imagine Duchess Kate wearing this pussy-bow dress.

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

winter-ms-collection-red-dress
15/31

Bright coloured dresses not for you? This muted red dress will give you some va-va-voom to your winter wardrobe.

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
16/31

The teddy coat trend is still going strong for AW19. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
17/31

You could wear this blouse to work and for a day of shopping with the girls. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

winter-per-una-lilac
18/31

Ok, we're definitely investing in this outfit. Per Una is on fire for AW19. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
19/31

OMG our shopping list is endless, but go on then, we'll add this outfit to it, as well. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
20/31

This knitted dress will feature in the Autograph Collection in the Autumn. Make like the model and shoulder robe with a cream coat. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
21/31

Everyone needs a leather skirt in the Autumn, and this one from the Marks & Spencer Autograph collection is shooting straight to the top of our wish list. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
22/31

These jeans are absolutely gorgeous and we love the turn-ups. We'll be doing this while it's still warm enough to bare those ankles. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
23/31

Who doesn't love an Aviator jacket? This one from the M&S Collection range is so unbelievably cool. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
24/31

Ok, we'll be copying this look from top to bottom. Absolute picture perfection. 

SHOP: Floral polo neck, £8.50

 

DID YOU KNOW? Marks & Spencer brought back its £15 cashmere-esque jumper 

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
25/31

If you're a fan of a floral dress, this one will have your name all over it. This one is from the M&S Collection range. 

SHOP: Floral midi dress, £45

 

SHOP NOW: Holly Willoughby's new Marks & Spencer dress is THE dress of the moment

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
26/31

We'll be wearing this outfit to the pub on a chilly Sunday afternoon, how about you? 

SHOP: Double-breasted overcoat, £99, Pussybow blouse, £29.50, Jeans, £25

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
27/31

Marks & Spencer do suits extremely well, and this one will fly off the rails, just you watch. We love how the model has been styled with trainers and a pop of blue. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

 

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
28/31

Per Una fans, this one is for you. Hands up if you're in love with this coat. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

 

MORE: 8 Marks & Spencer coats that will get you excited for Autumn

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
29/31

We're getting boho vibes from this raspberry pink dress and we think it's the perfect colour for autumn. We'll be pairing this with a vampy manicure and a headband. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
30/31

What's not to love about this Per Una look? It's both casual AND cool. 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

Marks & Spencer / Autumn Winter 2019
31/31

There's something so joyful about Autumn being able to team a fluffy jumper with a floral skirt and bare legs (if the weather permits). 

SHOP: What's new-in at M&S

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...