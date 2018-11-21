﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

11 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals

We're taking notes...

...
11 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals
You're reading

11 Princess Diana outfits that are winter fashion goals

1/11
Next

Only the Countess of Wessex could make a camouflage jacket look this stylish
Diana wearing a knit jumper
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Find yourself constantly reaching for the same trusty denim jeans and jumper combo for your winter fashion look? With the weather getting colder and the practical part of our brains telling us to dress for warmth not fashion, it's a tricky time of year to look and feel your best. We're not saying there's anything wrong with throwing on a cosy knit, but Princess Diana never seemed to suffer from a limited winter wardrobe. We've rounded up some of our favourite outfits to take inspiration from...

 

Knit co-ord

A knitted skirt and jumper in matching or coordinating colours like Diana's is an easy way to smarten up your knits; Zara and ASOS are winning on the high street in these stakes, with knitted skirts and classic jumpers aplenty.

Diana checked dress
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Checkmate

Checked patterns aren't just used for Scottish kilts - from skirts to blazers, the pattern is a regular fashion go-to for those colder winter months. We're loving the autumnal colours of Diana's dress, but if you're not feeling brave enough to wear a bold piece then sneak the pattern into your wardrobe with a subtle scarf. 

diana-socks
3/11

Fancy socks

If you're not a fan of tights, don't forget the humble sock – we love how Princess Diana matched hers to her skirt, but glittery or sheer ones work just as well. Team with your loafers, kitten heels or short ankle boots.

Diana wearing a velvet dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Soft in velvet

Is it just us, or does a velvet item of clothing suddenly make any outfit ten times more festive? Princess Diana looks regal in this stunning black evening dress which is giving us some serious work Christmas party inspiration. For a more casual look, you can't go wrong with a velvet midi skirt paired with a chunky knit.

Diana cardigan
5/11

Cardigans are cool

The high street is never short of cardigans, in all shades and styles - and they don't have to be for casual occasions or the office. Throw an oversized cable knit over a glam dress or pop one over a silky cami for a cooler alternative to a jumper. Or, look for one with statement buttons like Diana's to add extra interest.

Diana in denim
6/11

Denim on denim

Denim times two is a great option for the knit-shy. We love how Princess Diana has broken hers up with a leather croc belt and the earrings add a jazzy touch.

Diana wearing a cap
7/11

Cap it off

Swap your knitted beanie for a cap this winter. They look street smart with a heavy material blazer over a sweatshirt but also great for weekends with a puffa and trainers.

diana-turtleneck
8/11

Learn to layer

Salmon pink and layered over a cream turtleneck – Princess Diana is hitting two trends in one with this layering trick. A pastel-hued knit and her layering trick looks great with high-waist jeans. Make sure the base layer is a fine knit to stop yourself from overheating.

diana-barette
9/11

Buy a barrette

If there's only one trend you buy into this winter, make it the easiest – a hair accessory. A tortoiseshell barrette like Diana's works on everyone, or opt for a chunky hairband which is hugely popular this year. 

Diana red coat
10/11

Textured trend

Princess Diana wasn't one to shy away from a bright, bold coat and this red fluffy one is spot on for this season. If you want to make an investment with your winter coat, stick to neutral classic shades like camel, navy or black with some added texture like a teddy coat. 

Diana wearing trousers
11/11

Trouser take-over

Looking for something smarter than denim? Tap into the wide-leg trouser trend, which is great for work, rest and play. Princess Diana wore hers like a pro, with a navy knit layered over a shirt and those classic Chanel pumps. For your Christmas party, why not try a pair in velvet or silk?

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...